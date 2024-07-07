NCT 127 set to release sixth album on July 15

NCT 127 is set to make a much-anticipated comeback on July 15 with their sixth full-length album titled Walk. The album features 11 tracks spanning various genres, including the title track. Pre-orders for the album began on June 24, across multiple online and offline record stores.

The new album is a reflection of the journey NCT 127 has undertaken, which is pioneering a new genre they refer to as “Neo” (newness). This musical style has opened new horizons for K-pop. It also signifies the path they have walked on and the road ahead. Fans can look forward to another album filled with NCT 127’s signature and innovative sound.

The group has consistently solidified their unique identity with each release, showcasing distinctive music, exceptional performances and boundless charm. Tracks such as Fact Check, 2 Baddies, Sticker and Kick It in their discography gained international recognition as their fanbase grew exponentially.

In 2023, NCT 127 made strides with their fourth repackaged full album Ay-yo, their fifth full album Fact Check and a Winter special album Be There For Me. They also completed their third tour Neo City – The Unity, which included stadium and dome performances.

NCT 127’s new album will be available digitally and physically on July 15. – Hallyubeat