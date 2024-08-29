IN a shocking turn of events, SM Entertainment has removed NCT’s Moon Tae-il (Taeil) from the super-group following serious sexual crime allegations. This news has sent ripples through the K-pop community.

Under investigation since June

It was recently revealed Taeil has been under police investigation for sexual crimes since June 2024. The Bangbae police station in Seoul, South Korea confirmed Taeil was accused for an unspecified sexual crime and the police as well as the public has demanded transparency and justice.

Victim identified as an adult woman

Adding to the severity of the allegations, police disclosed the victim in Taeil’s case is an adult woman. While specific charges have not been released, this information has intensified the scrutiny surrounding Taeil.

SM Entertainment’s late awareness

The company has admitted it only became aware of Taeil’s involvement in the sexual crime scandal in mid-August. This delayed knowledge led to the decision to remove Taeil from NCT as the seriousness of the allegations became undeniable. The police questioned Taeil yesterday.

Termination of services linked to Taeil

In response to the allegations, various platforms associated with Taeil have taken action. Today, messaging app Dear U Bubble announced the immediate termination of Taeil’s services. The app, which allows fans to receive messages from their favourite idols, has also offered refunds to affected subscribers.

SM Entertainment’s swift action

SM Entertainment announced Taeil’s immediate removal from NCT. The agency emphasised it prioritise the safety and well-being of all involved and is fully cooperating with investigations.

“We recognised the severity of the situation and determined that Taeil can no longer continue his activities with the team (NCT). After discussing with Taeil, we have decided on his departure from the group,” it said in a statement.



Impact on NCT and SM Entertainment

The departure of Taeil from NCT is a significant blow to the group, known for its dynamic performances and diverse lineup. As one of the main members, Taeil’s absence will undoubtedly affect the group’s dynamic and future projects.

From Seungri’s Burning Sun scandal to the current Taeil’s case, the K-pop industry is plagued with sexual crime allegations as idols (specifically male idols) are being ousted for their involvement in the heinous act. – Hallyubeat