Flirty, funny and a little bit petty, Out of Your League sees the Los Angeles native reminding us what it means to know your worth and be in a league of your own. With a striking lead guitar and razor-sharp sense of humour, the track is sure to get hearts racing and heads turning.

RISING artiste Neriah returns with Out of Your League , a bold pop number that speaks to female empowerment and owning your inner confidence.

She expressed: “This song makes me feel like me again, confident, sassy and fully over it. I lost myself in that relationship but thank God we are back!”

Out of Your League has already been well received by fans, new and old, across social media and during Neriah’s recent live performances on tour with Daniel Seavey. The excitement is set to continue with fan events in place to immerse her community, the “Noodles”, in the world of the single.

Following the success of her critically-acclaimed single Napoleon Complex, which was featured on multiple New Music Friday playlists across Southeast Asia, Neriah shows no signs of slowing down. She continues to build on this momentum, solidifying her place as a rising force in the pop scene. With an EP on the horizon, anticipation is steadily growing. While the artiste is keeping the details under wraps for now, whispers are already circulating as fans eagerly speculate on what’s to come.

Fans can look forward to the release of the official visualiser for Out Of Your League dropping on Friday, May 23.