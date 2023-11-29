Netflix’s epic creature confrontation

WITH its latest teaser trailer, the upcoming Netflix series, Gyeongseong Creature, featuring the dynamic duo Park Seo-jun and Han So-hee, unveils an enthralling narrative of defiance against a creature born of insatiable greed and introduces a compelling storyline.

Transporting audiences to the spring of 1945, the series revolves around Jang Tae-sang and Yoon Chae-ok, two divergent individuals who unite in a battle for survival and the remnants of humanity in the face of an imminent and lethal threat. The teaser trailer tantalises viewers with the anticipation of uncovering the duo’s journey through the enigmatic shadows of this era, hinting at dark secrets and conspiracies.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the series, Seo-jun states, “The series combines tension-filled creature encounters with a gripping survival tale.” So-hee echoes this sentiment, stating, “The unique blend of historical drama and creature genre offers an exciting diversity.”

Gyeongseong Creature emerges as the spectacular pinnacle of the year’s conclusion and the dawn of the next, with Part 1 scheduled for release on Dec 22, followed by Part 2 on Jan 5, 2024, exclusively on Netflix.