Netflix’s latest It’s What’s Inside enriches body-swapping genre

Great cast elevates movie beyond mere rehash

EVER wondered what it is like to live as someone else? Be it for an hour or a day, have you ever been curious to explore and experience someone’s highs and lows first-hand? Netflix’s latest It’s What’s Inside gives you a preview of this. Narrated within the realms of comedy and horror, It’s What’s Inside takes on the body-swapping genre through following a group of college friends. The group, which consists of the movie’s eight main protagonists, books a homestay for a pre-wedding reunion. Things go haywire when an estranged friend shows up with a suitcase, containing a machine that allows body swapping. Their friend dynamics fall apart as their meddling with the machine awakens long-hidden secrets, desires and grudges.

Anti-gore fest Since its premiere, many have pointed out its similarities with 2022’s Bodies Bodies Bodies as both movies share similar elements. From its characters’ dynamics to its incorporation of the Mafia game, the stark similarities justify the comparison. But contrary to Bodies Bodies Bodies, It’s What’s Inside does not rely on overused tricks to excel. The latter, for instance, is capable of drawing its audience in with minimal use of blood, killing and jump scares. Despite its resemblance to horror, the movie thrives by solely highlighting the tension of its characters’ relationships, making it a breath of fresh air. Masterclass acting To pull that off, however, is no easy task. Considering its body-swapping nature, the flick would require well-skilled actors to convince the audience of its premise. If not carefully done, the whole movie would look silly and amateur. Fortunately, the actors could do just that each successfully portraying a believable depiction of the different personas. Alycia Debnam-Carey and Reina Hardesty especially shine in their roles. Their interaction, particularly, is among the film’s highlights. Another honourable mention is James Morosini. His chameleon-like ability to transform into different personas is impressive. The range he exhibited shows he is among the strongest actors in the group.