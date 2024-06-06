New adventures in hi-fi

HAVING good speakers or audio systems in your home is essential, whether it is for the living room, bedroom, or even a personalised audio room. A plethora of speaker types and shapes are available, each with different price points and performance dynamics.
The primary reason for integrating a sound system speaker into a home setup lies in its ability to deliver superior audio quality. Unlike built-in TV or computer speakers, a dedicated sound system uses advanced technology and superior components to reproduce audio with unmatched clarity, fidelity and depth.
Beyond its practicality, a sound system speaker can also improve home decor. These sleek, modern audio marvels blend into your living space, adding sophistication and elevating the room’s ambience with customisable options to suit any interior aesthetic.
Whether discreetly integrated into the entertainment centre or displayed as a statement piece, a well-chosen sound system speaker improves a home’s visual appeal while providing exceptional audio performance.
With numerous sound system speakers available in the market, it can be challenging to choose the right one. However, for those willing to do the legwork, there are plenty of audio gems offering unique features to entice consumers.
US-based audio and speaker brand Tivoli Audio recently ventured into the Malaysian market with an extensive product lineup. While Tivoli Audio is not new, the Boston-based company founded in 2000 is making its Malaysian debut with a diverse range of 13 products from the Classic, SongBooks, and ART collections, ensuring that there is something for every audiophile.
Many of Tivoli Audio’s products have been around for some time, with some recent releases catching the spotlight. The Tivoli SongBook Max, the highlight of the recent launch event in Kuala Lumpur, stands out as the largest among its peers.
This portable wireless speaker features a semi-retro design with a 10-hour battery life per charge, built-in preamp, FM radio and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. With a power range of 50W, it packs a punch that belies its size.
Adding to its appeal is the SongBook Max’s ability to double as a guitar amplifier, producing impressive sound with just a slight turn of the knob.
What is really enticing though is the affordable price tags. Tivoli Audio portable speakers start at RM1,099, with the top-of-the-range SongBook Max priced at RM3,599. The brand’s local distributor Nove already has a strong presence on online shopping platforms, making these speakers highly accessible to the public.