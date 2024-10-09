New chapter for five-star hotel in Ipoh

IPOH’s five-star The Haven Resort has partnered with international hotel chain Tui Blue to elevate the resort’s marketing, management and hospitality to a global scale.

Through leveraging The Haven Resort’s personalised luxury and Tui Blue’s approach to modern hotel management, the partnership is expected to position The Haven Resort as a popular holiday destination in Ipoh that meets the growing demands of today’s global travellers.

Tui Blue has over 90 hotels worldwide and is expanding its portfolio with a strong focus on Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Tui Blue is a global brand of Germany-headquartered Tui Hotels & Resorts’ leading leisure hotel portfolio. This collaboration with The Haven Resorts is the first maiden project into Malaysia and Singapore.

The concept of The Haven Resort is an informal family resort, catering to all ages, races and nationalities. Security, service, facilities and food are the 150-room hotel’s main emphasis.

Guests, as such, can expect the same warm and welcoming atmosphere, but now enhanced by Tui Blue’s signature touches, including a focus on services, sustainability and tailored guest experience.

The offerings of delicacies, for instance, have now been diversified to create a fulfilling dining experience. Upon checking in, guests now have the option of picking from an array of food choices, both national and international cuisines.

In addition, the rooms have been redesigned, emphasising comfort and elegance. As for the tailored guest experience, the resort now caters a variety of interests to guests.

With all these improvements, The Haven Resort CEO Peter Chan believes the resort will become the ideal holiday destination in Ipoh.

“With The Haven Resort, we have thus far attracted more than 140,000 foreign tourists from over 100 countries to stay with us in Ipoh. With the branding and expertise of Tui Blue, we can comfortably expect extensive growth in the years to come,“ said Chan during the launching ceremony for the collaboration yesterday.

Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said the collaboration between Tui Blue and The Haven Resort will pave the way for Tui Blue’s rapid expansion across Malaysia and Singapore, while The Haven Resort extends its presence to Bintan, Indonesia.

“Tourist arrivals to Ipoh have been increasing and with Tui Blue’s extensive network and connectivity, we anticipate a significant rise in tourism to Ipoh and Malaysia in the coming years.”