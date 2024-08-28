New collaborative single Burn tackles hardships of love

KOREAN-American singer-songwriter Park Jae-hyung (Jae) and pop sensation Salem Ilese team up for the first time on Burn, an indie pop record that delves into the turmoil of love and heartbreak. Alongside the single release, Jae announces his new EP When The Rain Stopped Following Me, set for release on Sept 20.

With honest verses from both artistes conveying the turbulence of love and resentment, Burn masterfully captures the push-pull of a complicated internal monologue.

Building into a cathartic chorus that demands to be sung at full volume, Burn is an anthem for anyone who’s ever been scorched by love.

Burn follows Jae’s collaboration with Indonesian singer-songwriter Hindia on Right Where You Left Me, which topped Spotify playlists such as Lagi Viral, ORG. and Pop Rising Indonesia.

Jae’s previous singles Friendly Fire and Mad have made waves on multiple hit radio stations across Asia, including Hitz (Malaysia), garnering over 3.4 million streams.

Jae will also open for the band Imagine Dragons, followed by his Asia tour in September, with stops in Manila, Jakarta, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

Building on strong support from his fan base, 2024 promises more timeless music and unforgettable moments from the artiste.