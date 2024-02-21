New Fantastic Four cast revealed

THE films by Marvel Studios may be experiencing a turbulent roller-coaster ride in quality, but one thing the studio has consistently nailed is the casting for its characters.

Their streak continues with the in-development Fantastic Four, which has finally named its star-studded cast, along with the announcement of a tentative release date.

On July 25 next year, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn will make their debuts as Marvel’s first family of superheroes.

Pascal will play Reed Richards, (Mister Fantastic), the head of the family and a genius scientist, while Kirby will star as Richards’ wife Sue Storm, (Invisible Woman).

After a meteoric performance as the metalhead Eddie Munson in the latest season of Stranger Things, Quinn has landed the coveted role of Johnny Storm, (Human Torch), the brother of Sue.

Rounding out the four-member team will be Moss-Bachrach as the human-turned-rock person Ben Grimm, also known as the Thing. This iteration of the Fantastic Four will be the fourth time the superhero group will be translated from comics to film.

The previous trio of films, 2005’s Fantastic Four, 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer and 2015’s Fantastic Four had a different cast and story, as the rights to the intellectual property were still owned by 20th Century Fox.

Next year’s Fantastic Four will be the first time the characters are integrated into Disney and Marvel Studios’ existing Marvel Cinematic Universe.