New Supergirl identified

IT has been revealed that Antipodean actress Milly Alcock has been cast to play Supergirl in the new DC Universe being developed by Warner Bros and DC Films CEO James Gunn.

This was confirmed on Jan 30 by Gunn through his personal Instagram account. The post included a picture of Alcock and the front cover of the comic book Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Alcock was previously seen in the first season of HBO’s House of the Dragon, where she briefly played the fiery Rhaenyra Targaryen for five episodes.

Though Alcock will headline the film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow at a later date, she will make her debut in 2025’s Superman: Legacy, which will properly kick off the new DCU by introducing Supergirl’s cousin, Clark Kent played by David Corenswet, who is Superman, Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and a slew of other characters.

The Woman of Tomorrow film currently does not have a director attached to it or an estimated release window.

Prior to Alcock’s casting, the film’s latest development was back in November last year, when it was revealed writer Ana Nogueira would be penning the film’s screenplay.