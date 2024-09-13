NewJeans issues ultimatum to Hybe

NEWJEANS stunned fans by launching an impromptu YouTube livestream on a new channel unaffiliated with its official company platform, demanding that Hybe reinstate Min Hee-Jin as CEO of Ador, its management label, by Sept 25, 2024.

Minji, representing the group, issued the ultimatum, stating: “The Ador that we want is an Ador where the music production and company management are done by Min as the CEO. We make this request as the way to cohabitate peacefully with Hybe.”

The frustration and urgency in her words echoed the growing dissatisfaction within the group since Min’s removal. The group was clear that its future creative endeavours were at stake under the new management structure imposed by Hybe.

Removal of Min as Ador CEO

The conflict traces back to a controversial decision by Ador’s board to replace Min with Kim Ju-Young as the new CEO. This shift came as a shock not only to NewJeans but also to fans worldwide.

Min, a creative visionary widely credited with NewJeans’ rapid rise to global stardom, contested the decision. She has stated that the decision was made against her will.

According to NewJeans, it was not informed of Min’s dismissal until it was publicly announced. This lack of communication exacerbated tensions, leaving the group feeling sidelined by its own agency.

Haerin revealed: “We found out about the news of the CEO’s dismissal through an article on the very day it happened. It was so sudden, and none of the members had ever imagined such a thing.”

Accusations of injustice

The livestream was not just about demanding Min’s reinstatement. It also served as a platform for NeaJeans to voice its grievances with Hybe and Ador’s new management. Several members spoke out against what they described as poor treatment and unfair practices.

Danielle lamented the current state of affairs, stating: “I feel like we will not be able to carry out the things we planned with CEO Min, neither will we be able to realise our dreams.”

She criticised the company for prioritising corporate interests over the artistes’ creative vision. This sentiment was echoed by Haerin and Hyein, who called out the “inhumane” way Hybe has treated both the group and their former CEO.

Hanni dropped a bombshell when she accused a Hybe manager of disrespecting her during an encounter at the company’s headquarters. She recalled overhearing the manager telling others to “ignore her,” a comment that shocked and outraged her fellow members.

Despite raising the issue with Kim, the response was dismissive, with Kim reportedly saying: “There is no proof, so just get over with it.”

Bunnies demand justice

NewJeans’ fanbase, affectionately known as Bunnies, has not remained silent in this dispute. On Sept 11, over 11,000 fans sent an open letter to Hybe’s new CEO Lee Jae-Sang and Ador’s board, demanding Min’s reinstatement. The fans also and expressed concerns about the group’s future under the new leadership.

The letter emphasised that Min’s removal violated a court ruling that guaranteed her position as Ador’s CEO until 2026.

Bunnies raised concerns about NewJeans’ artistic direction, especially after director Shin Woo-Seok left due to the management changes.

They urged Hybe to respect the group’s creative autonomy, warning that this path could cause irreparable damage to NewJeans’ brand and artistry.

The fanbase’s demands aligned closely with those of the group, calling for Hybe to prioritise NewJeans’ opinions on its future activities, safeguard its creative environment and protect the group from defamation and privacy breaches.

As the Sept 25 deadline looms, all eyes are on Hybe and its next move.

For now, the group remains steadfast in its stance. – Hallyubeat