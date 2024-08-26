Night of innovation, excellence in media

THE 2024 MSA (Malaysia Media Specialist Association) Festival and Awards saw over 1,000 attendees from the marketing, communications and media community with a mix of clients, media professionals, tech pioneers and industry sponsors, all gathered to explore the future of media.

Themed “Charting New Horizons“, the day began with a keynote from Dr William Tan, also known as the “Singapore Paralympic Superman“, whose story of resilience and triumph struck a chord with the audience. His message was clear: the future of media was not a script already written, but a canvas waiting to be painted with innovation, inclusivity and boldness. This served as the prelude to a day to challenging norms and imagining what is next. Attendees were treated to a series of thought-provoking sessions centered around the theme of navigating the future of media.

CelcomDigi deputy CEO Albern Murthy shared insights on how technology’s rapid convergence was reshaping the landscape of marketing and media. Khairy Jamaluddin and Shahril Hamdan from Keluar Sekejap shared their perspectives on media communications, and influencer Khairul Aming, alongside other digital trendsetters, dissected the evolving role of content creators.

As the sun set, the event transitioned into the MSA Awards Night — a celebration of the industry’s best and brightest. The crowning moments of the night included the award of the Grand Prix trophy to Krupkrup Ayamgoreng McD by McDonalds to OMD Malaysia as well as the coveted title of Advertiser of the Year to QSR Brands (M) Sdn Bhd. Mindshare Group Malaysia won the Agency of the Year award.

MSA president Sheila Shanmugam said: “The future isn’t predetermined. It’s an unwritten narrative awaiting our collective bravery.”

Sheila’s words echoed throughout the event, reinforcing the festival’s role as not just a celebration of past achievements but a launchpad for the industry’s next great leap forward.

The media industry stood energised, ready to chart new horizons with creativity, boldness and a shared commitment to shaping a future where media continues to influence, inspire and innovate.