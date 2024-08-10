Nobu KL is back with omakase menu

Global Japanese restaurant commemorates 30-year anniversary

Running until Sunday, this special menu highlights the fusion of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine.

JOINING Nobu restaurants worldwide, Nobu Kuala Lumpur is celebrating three decades of culinary excellence with a limited-time 30-year-anniversary omakase. Running from Oct 7 – 13, this special menu highlights the fusion of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine that has earned Nobu its reputation as a leader in contemporary dining. Tribute to Nobu’s legacy The anniversary omakase offers diners a curated journey through some of Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s most iconic dishes, paying homage to the flavours and techniques that have defined Nobu’s global success. “We wanted to honour our journey, the dedication of our team members and the support from our guests over the past 30 years. These dishes are based on some of my earliest creations, so they are close to my heart,” said Matsuhisa.

At the centre of the omakase experience is the Yontenmori, a quartet of Nobu classics: Toro Tartare with Caviar, Yellowtail Jalapeño, Salmon Tataki with Karashi Sumiso and Seabass Tiradito. Each dish brings together unique elements of freshness, heat and fusion, offering a balance of flavours that have become Nobu signatures. Modern twist on tradition

The menu also includes Nobu’s innovative take on modern Japanese-Peruvian cuisine with selections like the Nori Taco with Caviar, which combines the crispiness of nori with the luxury of caviar, encapsulating the brand’s philosophy of merging the casual with the extravagant.

The omakase further features the beloved Black Cod with Butter Lettuce and King Crab with Amazu Ponzu, two dishes that have stood the test of time for their exquisite balance of texture and flavour. Diners can also look forward to indulging in the Japanese Beef Anticucho, adding a punch of flavours to the tasting experience. Nobu’s ability to keep its dishes both innovative and classic is reflected throughout the entire omakase, from the sushi selections to the hot plates.