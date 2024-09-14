THE upcoming Emmy Awards this Sunday is set to be a different affair compared with previous iterations of the awards ceremony. With 25 and 23 nominations respectively, the FX network’s Shogun and The Bear are poised to sweep a bulk of the awards in the Drama and Comedy categories.
Here are the nominations for all major categories along with theSun’s predictions for the winners.
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominees:
3 Body Problem, Fallout, Mr & Mrs Smith, Shogun, Slow Horses, The Crown, The Gilded Age and The Morning Show.
Prediction:
Victory has never looked clearer
for Shogun especially with the relatively weak competition from this year’s nominees. With impeccable production value and design, along with the strongest performances this year, Shogun is the likely winner in the category.
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominees:
Abbott Elementary, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, Only Murders In The Building, Palm Royale, Reservation Dogs, The Bear and What We Do in the Shadows.
Prediction:
The ingredients are all there for The Bear to win its second Outstanding Comedy Series award. The series won the award for its first season during the last Emmy Awards and its second season is lauded by critics and fans for being better than the previous season.
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominees:
Baby Reindeer, Fargo, Lessons in Chemistry, Ripley and True Detective: Night Country.
Prediction:
Much harder to predict compared with the previous two categories, the Outstanding Limited Series award may fall into the hands of either Fargo or True Detective: Night Country. Looking at the viewership penetration, the latter was most watched and received more acclaim by critics and the audience. It could go either way or one of the other nominees may win instead.
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominees:
Idris Elba (Hijack), Donald Glover (Mr & Mrs Smith), Walton Goggins (Fallout), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun) and Dominic West (The Crown).
Prediction:
Tough competition from Goggins and Oldman but Sanada cuts everyone down with his katana from Shogun. It would be quite the surprise if he does not win.
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominees:
Matt Berry (What We Do In The Shadows), Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Steve Martin (Only Murders In The Building), Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs).
Prediction:
Nominated for his performance in The Bear’s 10th episode during the second season, White wins this handily but it would not be a surprise if the late David
gets the award instead as a posthumous recognition.
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominees:
Jennifer Anniston (The Morning Show), Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age), Maya Erskine (Mr & Mrs Smith), Anna Sawai (Shogun), Imelda Staunton (The Crown) and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).
Prediction:
Sawai was a force to be reckoned with in Shogun. If she wins the award, it would be extra spicy as she is a relatively “new” in the industry after landing leading actress roles in the past five years, compared with the other nominees.
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominees:
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Selena Gomez (Only Murders In The Building), Maya Rudolph (Loot), Jean Smart (Hacks) and Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)
Prediction:
A tough fight in this category may see Edebiri coming out on top for her stellar performance in The Bear’s second season, which would make the win her second year in a row winning an Emmy Award. Last year, she won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for the show.
Potential winners in other categories
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie: Andrew Scott (Ripley)
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie: Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series: Tadanobu Asano (Shogun)
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series: Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series: Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series: Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie: Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travellers)
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie: Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer)
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series: Frederick E.O. Toye (Shogun – Crimson Sky)
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series: Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente (Shogun – Crimson Sky)
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series: Christopher Storer (The Bear – Fishes)
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series: Storer and Joanna Calo (The Bear – Fishes)