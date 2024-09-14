THE upcoming Emmy Awards this Sunday is set to be a different affair compared with previous iterations of the awards ceremony. With 25 and 23 nominations respectively, the FX network’s Shogun and The Bear are poised to sweep a bulk of the awards in the Drama and Comedy categories.

Here are the nominations for all major categories along with theSun’s predictions for the winners.

Outstanding Drama Series

Nominees:

3 Body Problem, Fallout, Mr & Mrs Smith, Shogun, Slow Horses, The Crown, The Gilded Age and The Morning Show.

Prediction:

Victory has never looked clearer

for Shogun especially with the relatively weak competition from this year’s nominees. With impeccable production value and design, along with the strongest performances this year, Shogun is the likely winner in the category.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Nominees:

Abbott Elementary, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, Only Murders In The Building, Palm Royale, Reservation Dogs, The Bear and What We Do in the Shadows.

Prediction:

The ingredients are all there for The Bear to win its second Outstanding Comedy Series award. The series won the award for its first season during the last Emmy Awards and its second season is lauded by critics and fans for being better than the previous season.

Outstanding Limited Series

Nominees:

Baby Reindeer, Fargo, Lessons in Chemistry, Ripley and True Detective: Night Country.

Prediction:

Much harder to predict compared with the previous two categories, the Outstanding Limited Series award may fall into the hands of either Fargo or True Detective: Night Country. Looking at the viewership penetration, the latter was most watched and received more acclaim by critics and the audience. It could go either way or one of the other nominees may win instead.