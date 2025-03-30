Nostalgic Raya songs to play on road back home

Timeless tunes capture spirit of Aidilfitri with focus on family, love, tradition

HARI Raya Aidilfitri is never complete without the familiar sounds of classic festive songs filling the air. These tracks are cherished memories that evoke warmth, family gatherings and the joy of celebrating after a month of fasting. Each song, performed by some of Malaysia’s most iconic artistes, holds a special place in the hearts of many. Here is a look at 10 nostalgic Raya songs that deserve a spot on your playlist this year: Balik Kampung by Datuk Sudirman No song captures the essence of the Hari Raya journey better than Balik Kampung. Sung by the legendary Datuk Sudirman Arshad, this 1984 hit reflects the excitement of returning home to loved ones. Sudirman’s energetic performance, paired with catchy, upbeat tunes, makes this song synonymous with Raya road trips. The lyrics paint vivid images of the kampung scenery, stirring memories of childhood and the familiar comfort of home-cooked meals. Its timeless appeal lies in how it aptly encapsulates the longing and joy

of reunion. Selamat Hari Raya by Datuk Ahmad Jais With its cheerful melody and straightforward lyrics, Datuk Ahmad Jais’s Selamat Hari Raya is a staple at open houses. Released in the 1970s, this upbeat number precisely captures the joyous spirit of Raya. The nostalgia it brings stems from its association with the excitement of donning new clothes, visiting relatives and indulging in delicious food. Its simplicity is what makes it so memorable – a timeless greeting that never grows old.

Suasana Hari Raya by Datuk Sharifah Aini Datuk Sharifah Aini’s Suasana Hari Raya has a soft, melodious tone that brings a calming presence to Raya playlists. Released in the late 1970s, it focuses on family togetherness and the peaceful atmosphere of Raya morning. The nostalgia hits hardest when the chorus kicks in, a gentle reminder of the warmth of family hugs, the aroma of traditional dishes and the sound of laughter filling the home. It is a comforting track that feels like a warm embrace.

Dendang Perantau by Tan Sri P. Ramlee No Raya playlist is complete without Tan Sri P. Ramlee’s Dendang Perantau. Released in the 1950s, this classic remains close to the hearts of Malaysians. P. Ramlee’s soulful voice, combined with melodic orchestration, tugs at the heartstrings. The song’s melancholic tone resonates with those who cannot return home for Raya. The nostalgia flows from its reflection on longing and hope – a reminder of loved ones waiting at home. It is an emotional connection to family and tradition.

Suasana di Hari Raya by Anuar Zain and Ellina This 1980s classic performed by Anuar Zain and Ellina paints a vivid picture of the Raya atmosphere – laughter, family reunions and festive cheer. The track is upbeat and lively, which made it a favourite among younger audiences at the time. Listening to it today instantly brings back memories of preparing for the big day, from decorating the house to lighting up pelita. It is a song that wonderfully captures the warmth and excitement of Raya. Menjelang Hari Raya by DJ Dave DJ Dave’s Menjelang Hari Raya is another Raya staple that is hard to forget. Produced in the 1970s, the song is light and cheerful, reflecting the anticipation leading up to Raya. The upbeat tempo and DJ Dave’s smooth vocals bring to mind memories of last-minute shopping, baking cookies and decorating the house. The song’s charm lies in how it captures the excitement and busyness of the days leading up to the big celebration. Satu Hari di Hari Raya by Datuk M. Nasir Datuk M. Nasir’s Satu Hari di Hari Raya offers a more spiritual take on the celebrations. Released in the 1980s and self-produced by Nasir, the song’s haunting melody and reflective lyrics prompt listeners to appreciate the true meaning of Raya – gratitude, forgiveness and renewal. The nostalgia here comes from its deep, thought-provoking message that resonates with every generation. It is a beautiful reminder that Raya is not just about festivities but also a time for spiritual reflection. Seloka Hari Raya by Uji Rashid and Datuk Hail Amir This duet by Uji Rashid and Datuk Hail Amir stands out for its playful lyrics and harmonious vocals. Released in the 1970s, it is known for blending traditional sounds with modern rhythms. The song narrates the joy of visiting friends and family during Raya, with cheeky exchanges between the singers adding a fun vibe. The nostalgia hits when you remember family gatherings where this tune would spark sing-alongs and laughter. It is a reminder of simpler times filled with love and togetherness.

Sesuci Lebaran by Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza’s Sesuci Lebaran brings a modern touch to the classic Raya sound. Released in the late 1990s, the ballad focuses on themes of forgiveness and starting anew. Siti’s crystal-clear vocals add a layer of sincerity that makes this song deeply touching. The nostalgia comes from its message of healing and reconciliation, reminding listeners of the emotional depth of Raya beyond the celebrations. It is a more recent classic, but one that tugs at the heart just as strongly.