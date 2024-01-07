Organiser cancels Good Vibes 2024

THE anticipated Good Vibes Festival (GVF) 2024 has been cancelled yet again, this time due to the coronation ceremony of the King, announced organiser Future Sound Asia today.

“Due to the nature of GVF, which involves multiple touring acts over multiple days, rescheduling the music festival is not possible,” it said in a statement, adding that GVF festival goers will receive full refunds for their ticket purchase.

This marks the second consecutive time GVF organisers have cancelled the festival.

Last Thursday, Central Agency for Application For Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes said GVF 2024 must be rescheduled to a later date, out of respect for the coronation ceremony of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim.

The music festival was meant to take place on July 20 and 21 at Resorts World Awana in Genting Highlands.

It promised a line-up of artistes such as Peggy Gou, J Balvin, Joji, Russ as well as South Korean hip-hop and R&B stars, Bibi and Tiger JK.

In 2023, GVF was required by the government to shut down the festival after a controversial on-stage stunt by British band The 1975 frontman Matt Healy. The singer kissed a male bassist of the band in attempt to “stand up” for the local gay community. He also criticised Malaysian laws and smashed GVF’s drone.

The singer’s act was heavily condemned by the public and the government, which ultimately led to the ban of his band from Malaysia.

Future Sound Asia claimed the GVF 2023 tickets were fully refunded.