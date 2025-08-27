Overcoming systemic barriers

theSun speaks with three female creatives on thriving in male-dominated spaces

WOMEN have made impressive strides in various professional spaces. Be it as CEOs in large corporations or artists in creative fields, many women have made significant contributions to the domains they inhabit professionally. Yet, women still face systemic barriers, especially in male-dominated spaces. From not being taken seriously to having fewer opportunities for advancement, women are required to work harder to overcome these challenges. This unfortunate experience has played out numerous times in Heng Bowie’s, Aryzeadora Rahim De Luz’s (DJ Dora) and Janelle Carissa Goh Montano’s professional lives – all of whom work in male-dominated industries.

Speaking with theSun, the women elaborate on their personal experiences while sharing ways to thrive despite adversity. Tell us a bit about yourself. DJ Dora: I am a biomedical engineer by day and a DJ by night. I have been DJ-ing since 2008 and it is a big part of my life. I grew up in a musical family. My late father Rahim Hamzah was a composer and pianist, and my grandfather was a violinist (he composed songs for P.Ramlee’smovies). Music has always been in my blood. So, DJ-ing became a natural extension of that passion. It is like another musical instrument, just with turntables and mixers instead of keys and notes. Heng: I am a tattoo artist based in Kuala Lumpur. I run my own tattoo studio in SS2 and I have been working in this role full-time for six years. Becoming a tattoo artist was something natural for me, as I love art and drawing. I used to work in the fashion industry before making the switch. Looking back, I am glad I took this path, it is where my passion and creativity truly align.

Goh: I am a mixologist and I work at a rooftop bar inside Hyatt Centric called AT21. I was born and raised in Penang, which has heavily influenced my creativity and appreciation for culture, heritage and flavours. I have been bartending for six years. Every shift behind the bar is a chance to express myself and connect with others through flavour and storytelling. This is what drew me into the field. What are some of your proudest moments thus far? DJ Dora: I am proud I am able to balance multiple roles: as a biomedical engineer by day, a DJ by night and an athlete in between. It has not always been easy, but I have learned how to honour all sides of who I am. Musically, I am proud every time I connect with a crowd. Being invited to play at respected venues and events has been a real honour. Heng: I am proud that I am not just building a career from my passion, but earning the respect and support of those closest to me. When my family and friends recognise this as more than “just a hobby” and when they see the dedication behind it, that validation means everything. It challenges the outdated stereotype that tattoo artists fit some rebellious mold, proving instead that we are serious craftspeople. Beyond that, having clients seek me out specifically for my artistic style and knowing my name carries weight is something I value.

Goh: Getting the chance to craft the first version of the cocktail menu at @21, our rooftop bar. It was a huge learning curve, but also something I poured my heart into. It felt incredibly meaningful to help shape the bar’s identity through drinks that tell a story and reflect both creativity and culture. Beyond that, representing the bar in competitions and creating cocktails that people genuinely connect with has been deeply fulfilling. What were some barriers you had to overcome as a female creative? DJ Dora: During my early years, there were moments I felt underestimated or overlooked. This happened because I was new to DJ-ing. People were quick to assume I was just “there for the vibe” or “she got hired based on her looks, not talent”. People did not see me as someone who had put in the hours, studied the craft and truly earned her place behind the decks. But over time, that shifted. I learned to own my space and eventually, the respect followed.

Heng: I have had to navigate everything from subtle double standards to ensuring my safety when working alone with male clients. There is this persistent need to prove that my success comes from skills alone, not because I am given “special treatment” for being female. Every achievement has to be earned twice over, just to be taken seriously. Goh: A lot of times, people assume I am just a “pretty face” the bar uses for image, or that I do not actually have much knowledge behind the bar. It gets tiring having to constantly prove that you know your stuff, that you belong here. How can things be improved especially for the next generation of female creatives? DJ Dora: We can start by creating more inclusive and supportive environments. That means booking more female DJs, producers and giving them equal visibility, and making sure they feel safe and respected in every space they step into. When women see other women thriving in this industry, it creates a ripple effect. It tells them they can, too. We also need to normalise mentorship and collaboration over competition. When we uplift each other, we rise stronger together.

Heng: Progress starts with solidarity. The most crucial step is women supporting women, replacing internal competition with collaboration. We need to create a safe space to share industry challenges and have zero tolerance for undermining each other’s credibility. Equally important is protecting vulnerable members: calling out unfair treatment, sharing client referrals when appropriate and normalising discussions about safety in the workplace. When we lift each other up, we do not just improve individual careers, we redefine the entire industry’s standards. Goh: It is about creating more spaces where women feel safe, seen and supported. We need more mentorship, more platforms to showcase our work and just more respect overall. The industry can only grow when there is room for different voices, perspectives and experiences. That includes women being part of the conversation, not just in the background.