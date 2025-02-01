Partnering to support healthy living

WELLNESS and healthcare-focused hub KL Wellness City (KLWC) recently celebrated its ongoing partnership with AirAsia by presenting complimentary flight ticket vouchers worth RM15,000 to purchasers of units within The Nobel Healthcare Park in Bukit Jalil.

This gesture, following the AirAsia complimentary Air Ticket Campaign, served as a reward to purchasers who have supported KLWC’s vision of holistic living.

The collaboration highlights KLWC offering benefits to its purchasers while reinforcing AirAsia’s status as the preferred airline for the KLWC community. The initiative further solidifies KLWC’s leadership in the wellness and healthcare development sector, setting new standards for wellness living.

KLWC executive director (branding and sales & marketing) Datuk Seri Dr Vincent Tiew said this campaign is its way of rewarding purchasers not only with a promising, wellness-centric investment but also with the opportunity to embark on a dream vacation, creating moments of joy and fulfilment along the way.

Due to the good response to the campaign, KLWC has extended the initiative by an additional three months, allowing buyers to redeem tickets for flights throughout 2025. Purchasers of Medical Suites, Wellness Suites, Retail Suites or Business Suites are entitled to this incentive.

Mental wellness through travel

The partnership with AirAsia aligns with KLWC’s core belief that mental wellness is an important component of healthy living.

During a press conference, Tiew emphasised the importance of taking breaks and relaxing to maintain a balanced lifestyle.

“Holidays and relaxation play an important role in promoting mental health. At KLWC, we believe in advocating for regular breaks to rejuvenate and reconnect. Our own team-building trip to Kota Kinabalu reminded us of the importance of stepping back to recharge and foster teamwork,” he said.

By offering complimentary flight vouchers, KLWC encourages its buyers to take a breather, whether for themselves or their loved ones, as part of their wellness journey.