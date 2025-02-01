Partnering to support healthy living

WELLNESS and healthcare-focused hub KL Wellness City (KLWC) recently celebrated its ongoing partnership with AirAsia by presenting complimentary flight ticket vouchers worth RM15,000 to purchasers of units within The Nobel Healthcare Park in Bukit Jalil.
This gesture, following the AirAsia complimentary Air Ticket Campaign, served as a reward to purchasers who have supported KLWC’s vision of holistic living.
The collaboration highlights KLWC offering benefits to its purchasers while reinforcing AirAsia’s status as the preferred airline for the KLWC community. The initiative further solidifies KLWC’s leadership in the wellness and healthcare development sector, setting new standards for wellness living.
KLWC executive director (branding and sales & marketing) Datuk Seri Dr Vincent Tiew said this campaign is its way of rewarding purchasers not only with a promising, wellness-centric investment but also with the opportunity to embark on a dream vacation, creating moments of joy and fulfilment along the way.
Due to the good response to the campaign, KLWC has extended the initiative by an additional three months, allowing buyers to redeem tickets for flights throughout 2025. Purchasers of Medical Suites, Wellness Suites, Retail Suites or Business Suites are entitled to this incentive.
Mental wellness through travel
The partnership with AirAsia aligns with KLWC’s core belief that mental wellness is an important component of healthy living.
During a press conference, Tiew emphasised the importance of taking breaks and relaxing to maintain a balanced lifestyle.
“Holidays and relaxation play an important role in promoting mental health. At KLWC, we believe in advocating for regular breaks to rejuvenate and reconnect. Our own team-building trip to Kota Kinabalu reminded us of the importance of stepping back to recharge and foster teamwork,” he said.
By offering complimentary flight vouchers, KLWC encourages its buyers to take a breather, whether for themselves or their loved ones, as part of their wellness journey.
KLWC events
KLWC also revealed its upcoming Exclusive Hole-In-One Challenge this Sunday, a golf tournament open to invited guests. The grand prize is a Wellness Suite worth RM366,000, along with other attractive prizes for the top five winners who putt closest to the pin.
Additionally, KLWC is gearing up for its Chinese New Year (CNY) launch event next Thursday , which invites the public to experience CNY and learn about the wellness initiatives underway at KLWC. This celebration will feature traditional delicacies, fun activities and a lucky draw with prizes, including the iPhone 16. KLWC continues to redefine the future of wellness living, offering developments and a lifestyle encompassing medical care, healthcare, wellness and fitness.
Buyers share their perspectives
KLWC’s new approach and unique concept have impressed many buyers. Mohd Aminuddin, one of the purchasers of a Wellness Suite, shared his motivation for choosing KLWC as his investment.
“I have always been drawn to holistic medicine and a healthy lifestyle. KLWC’s concept of integrated wellness aligns with my values. Plus, its location is ideal, outside the hustle of central KL but still convenient.”
Another buyer Teo Bee Bee, who also purchased a Wellness Suite alongside her sister-in-law, praised the development of the project.
“What attracted us was how well-planned the project is. Healthcare is the most important factor for us. Having everything in one place makes it so much easier, especially when dealing with health needs.”
With its complete ecosystem encompassing medical care, healthcare and fitness, KLWC is redefining the future of wellness living for its community.