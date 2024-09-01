TRAVELLING can be a thrilling experience, but it also comes with the responsibility of ensuring that your passport is kept secure until you return home. Beyond being essential for travelling to new locations, passports are vital documents that contain personal information.
To ensure a worry-free journey, here is a list of seven important guidelines that will help you safeguard your passport while you are away from home.
Invest in a passport holder
A passport holder is not only a fashionable accessory - it is also an investment in the security of your passport that is both functional as well as practical. The majority of the time, these holders come pre-fitted with RFID-blocking technology, which can prevent your passport from being stolen electronically.
Choose a holder that is not only long-lasting but also well-designed, one that complements your style and offers an additional layer of protection.
Make and carry copies
Before embarking on your journey, make photocopies or digital scans of your passport’s main identification page and any visas you may have. Store these copies separately from your actual passport, either in a different bag or with a trusted companion. In the unfortunate event of losing your passport, having copies can speed up the replacement process at the local embassy.
Share copies with a trusted contact
Give a set of copies to a trusted friend or family member back home. In the event of a crisis, they can provide the necessary information to the authorities or the embassy to assist you. Ensure that the person you intend to contact is aware of your travel itinerary as well as the best way to get in touch with you in the event of an emergency.
Always protect your passport when travelling abroad.
Utilise a money belt or hidden pouch
When exploring unfamiliar places, consider using a money belt or hidden pouch to keep your passport and other valuables secure. As a result of wearing these items underneath your clothing, you will have an additional layer of protection against pickpockets. This will ensure that your important documents are always close to you.
Be mindful of your bag
Be sure to keep a close eye on your bag, particularly in areas that are crowded. Make use of a bag that has zippers and compartments that are secure and store your passport in a pocket on the inside of the bag. Avoid hanging your bag loosely over your shoulder, as this makes it an easy target for pickpockets. Maintain vigilance in areas that are frequented by tourists and on public transportation.
Secure your accommodations
Take advantage of the safety features provided by your accommodations. The majority of hotels and hostels provide safes for its guests to use within its rooms. While you are out exploring the local attractions, you can have peace of mind knowing that your passport is safely stored in the safe when you are not on the lookout for it.
Stay informed and stay safe
Stay updated on travel advisories and local safety tips for the destinations you plan to visit. Being aware of potential risks allows you to take the necessary precautions and avoid unnecessary exposure to your passport in vulnerable situations.