TRAVELLING can be a thrilling experience, but it also comes with the responsibility of ensuring that your passport is kept secure until you return home. Beyond being essential for travelling to new locations, passports are vital documents that contain personal information.

To ensure a worry-free journey, here is a list of seven important guidelines that will help you safeguard your passport while you are away from home.

Invest in a passport holder

A passport holder is not only a fashionable accessory - it is also an investment in the security of your passport that is both functional as well as practical. The majority of the time, these holders come pre-fitted with RFID-blocking technology, which can prevent your passport from being stolen electronically.

Choose a holder that is not only long-lasting but also well-designed, one that complements your style and offers an additional layer of protection.

Make and carry copies

Before embarking on your journey, make photocopies or digital scans of your passport’s main identification page and any visas you may have. Store these copies separately from your actual passport, either in a different bag or with a trusted companion. In the unfortunate event of losing your passport, having copies can speed up the replacement process at the local embassy.

Share copies with a trusted contact

Give a set of copies to a trusted friend or family member back home. In the event of a crisis, they can provide the necessary information to the authorities or the embassy to assist you. Ensure that the person you intend to contact is aware of your travel itinerary as well as the best way to get in touch with you in the event of an emergency.