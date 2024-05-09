$!Peace of mind with Touch ‘n Go ParkInsure

IMAGINE parking your car in a private car park, as you usually do on any given day, thinking that it is safe. But when you return to your vehicle hours later, your heart sinks as you discover that it has been broken into, and your valuables stolen.

Imagine another scenario whereby you are walking back to your car after a good night out with friends, just to have your bag snatched, losing your car keys and purse. These are unfortunate situations that can happen to anyone, no matter how cautious they are.

Hence, ParkInsure by Touch ‘n Go Sdn Bhd is an absolute game-changer. It is a first-of-its-kind personal accident insurance that offers protection for Touch ‘n Go customers who use a Touch ‘n Go card for entry to parking sites.

ParkInsure provides coverage for a range of accidents or incidents that may occur at any Touch ‘n Go-enabled car parks, including permanent disablement or accidental death, snatch theft, forcible car break-ins, damage to a car due to an accident, lost or damaged car keys, and more.

All these benefits come with just a tap of the Touch ‘n Go card as you enter the car park once you have subscribed to ParkInsure. This innovative insurance product is underwritten by renowned insurance providers Allianz General Insurance Company (Malaysia) Bhd and Zurich General Takaful Malaysia Bhd.

All in all, ParkInsure was created to go the extra mile to prioritise your safety and financial well-being at more than 1,800 Touch ‘n Go-enabled parking sites nationwide.

Among the many decisions that we have to make in a day, this decision is simple — get yourself protected with ParkInsure at RM5 per month.

It takes less than a minute to sign up for ParkInsure. Access the GOfinance hub on your Touch ‘n Go eWallet and select the best plan suited to your needs. Make sure to link it to the Touch ‘n Go card that you normally use for parking payments in car parks. It is so convenient.

When it comes to protecting what matters, Touch ‘n Go has got you covered.

Benefits of ParkInsure

• Coverage of up to RM70,000 for permanent disablement or accidental death caused by accident

• Inconvenience benefit of up to RM1,500 for snatch theft cases

• Reimbursement of up to RM1,500 for forcible car break-ins

• Car key reimbursement fee of up to RM200 should your car key be lost or stolen during coverage period

• Transport allowance of up to RM200 for hospital admission due to accident

• Reimbursement fee of RM10 for loss of enhanced Touch ‘n Go card due to snatch theft or car break-in

• (Takaful) Inconvenience reimbursement of up to RM200 for damaged car due to accident