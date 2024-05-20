Poultry perfection

10 food pairings to perfect your fried chicken feast

FRIED chicken is a culinary classic loved by many for its crispy exterior and succulent, juicy meat. But what makes this dish truly shine is the variety of delectable side dishes and complementary flavours that accompany it. From traditional favourites to innovative twists, here are the top 10 food pairings that make fried chicken even better. Creamy coleslaw No fried chicken meal is complete without a generous serving of creamy coleslaw. The crispness of shredded cabbage and carrots, combined with the creamy dressing, provides a refreshing contrast to the rich flavours of the chicken. With its tangy and slightly sweet taste, coleslaw not only adds texture to the meal but also helps cleanse the palate between bites of fried goodness.

Indian garlic naan For a fusion of flavours from the East and West, serve fried chicken with Indian garlic naan. The soft and pillowy texture of freshly baked naan, infused with fragrant garlic and herbs, provides a delightful contrast to the crispy chicken, while the subtle heat of the spices adds depth to each bite.

Garlic mashed potatoes Creamy, buttery mashed potatoes infused with the robust flavour of garlic are a heavenly accompaniment to fried chicken. The velvety texture of the mashed potatoes complements the crispy exterior of the chicken, creating a harmonious balance of flavours and textures. With each spoonful, the savoury goodness of the mashed potatoes enhances the overall dining experience, leaving you craving more.

BBQ sauce Step up your fried chicken game with a side of sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. The smoky-sweet flavour profile of BBQ sauce adds depth and complexity to the chicken, tantalising your taste buds with every bite. Whether used as a dipping sauce or drizzled generously over the chicken, BBQ sauce provides a delicious contrast that takes the dish to new heights of flavour.

Waffles Adding waffles to your fried chicken feast is a fantastic choice. Whether enjoyed separately or as a classic chicken and waffles dish, the combination of sweet, fluffy waffles with crispy fried chicken creates a perfect blend of flavours and textures. The contrast between the light waffles and crunchy chicken, along with the subtle sweetness of the waffles, enhances the overall dining experience, making it a satisfying and indulgent meal that is sure to be a hit.

Southern-style collard greens Transport your taste buds to the heart of the South with a serving of Southern-style collard greens alongside your fried chicken. Slow-cooked with bacon or sausages for added flavour, collard greens offer a rich and smoky taste that pairs beautifully with the savoury goodness of the chicken. The tender texture of the greens and the broth they are cooked in create a comforting and soulful side dish that is sure to please.

Honey butter bread Of course, nothing is complete without honey butter bread served alongside fried chicken. The combination of rich, creamy butter and golden honey creates a luxurious spread that takes traditional breads to new heights of indulgence. With each bite, the sweet flavours meld together, enhancing the overall dining experience.

Macaroni and cheese Get yourself a bowl of creamy, cheesy macaroni and cheese that pairs perfectly with fried chicken. The gooey texture of melted cheese combined with tender pasta creates a luscious side dish that complements the crispy exterior of the chicken. With each forkful of cheesy goodness, you will experience a good balance of flavours that will satisfy even the most discerning palate.

Onion rings Add a crunchy twist to your fried chicken feast with a side of crispy onion rings. The golden-brown batter, fried to perfection, encases tender slices of onion, creating a flavorful and satisfying snack that pairs perfectly with the chicken. Each bite delivers a satisfying crunch followed by the sweet and savoury flavour of caramelised onions, making onion rings an irresistible addition to any fried chicken meal.