Power and elegance

THE Yoga Pro 7 14IRH8 by Lenovo impresses with its Intel Core i7-13700H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB GDDR6 graphics card, delivering speed and visual prowess.

The 16GB LPDDR5-5200 memory ensures smooth multitasking, though its non-upgradable nature may concern power users.

Visual brilliance and immersive audio

The 14.5” 3K IPS display with 3072x1920 resolution, 400 nits brightness and 120Hz refresh rate, coupled with Dolby Vision and Eyesafe technology, offers vibrant visuals. Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos enhance the audio experience, compensating for the lack of a touchscreen.

Exquisite design and extreme portability

Encased in Tidal Teal aluminium, the Yoga Pro 7 14IRH8 combines elegance with premium aesthetics. Its compact size (325.5 x 226.49 x 15.6mm) and light weight (1.49kg) strike an impressive balance between portability and screen real estate.

Long-lasting battery and efficient power adapter

The 73Wh battery ensures lasting performance, with up to 10.1 hours on MobileMark 2018 at 200nits and 16.6 hours of local video playback at 150nits. The 140W USB-C Slim power adapter adds convenience.

Windows 11 and thoughtful software bundles

Running on Windows 11 Home Single Language and bundled with Office Home and Student 2021, the laptop provides a modern interface and productivity tools.

Stay connected

Wi-Fi 6E, 11ax 2x2 and Bluetooth 5.1 offer high-speed connectivity. A variety of ports, including USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, Thunderbolt 4/USB4 40Gbps, HDMI and a headphone/microphone combo jack, cater to diverse connectivity needs.

Enhanced security features

Prioritising privacy and security, the Yoga Pro 7 14IRH8 includes firmware TPM 2.0, an IR camera for Windows Hello and the E-shutter feature, although lacking a fingerprint reader.

Reliability and service commitment

Backed by a one-year base warranty extendable with 3Y Premium Care, the laptop holds MIL-STD-810H military test certification and aligns with environmental standards like Epeat Gold and Energy Star 8.0.

Premium experience with a few trade-offs

The Yoga Pro 7 14IRH8 offers a premium computing experience with a stunning display, powerful internals and thoughtful design. However, non-upgradable memory and the absence of a fingerprint reader may be trade-offs for some users.

Overall, it stands as a strong contender in the laptop market.