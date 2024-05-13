Rainie Yang to light up KL with ‘Like A Star World Tour Concert’

TAIWANESE pop diva Rainie Yang’s “Like A Star World Tour” will light up the hearts with stars on July 27, 2024 at the Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur.

After more than four years, the “versatile diva” Yang returns to Malaysia with her “Like A Star” themed tour and is ready to dazzle fans and showcase her charm in this concert.

Since debuting in 2000, Yang has released 12 studio albums and two compilation albums, achieving notable success in the Mandarin music scene.

From her early hit A Thousand Wishes (Yi Qian Ling Yi Ge Yuan Wang) to Like A Star, her discography spans a wide range of themes and emotions.

In addition to her music career, Yang has also made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. She starred in popular Taiwanese dramas such as Devil Beside You (Er Mo Zai Shen Bian), Hi My Sweetheart (Hai Pai Tian Xin), and While We Were Drunk (Zui Hou Jue Ding Ai Shang Ni).

Moreover, her voice graces many beloved OSTs, including Ambiguous (Ai Mei), Rainie Love (Yu Ai), We Are All Silly (Wo Men Dou Sha) and Only One.

With a career spanning 23 years, Yang continues to shine brightly as she performs Like a Star, showcasing her talent, sincerity and hard work.

Tickets for the concert are priced from RM88 to RM948 and will be available for sale starting May 20. The concert is organised by BT Mediaspace and co-hosted by Space Entertainment.