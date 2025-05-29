Readiness key to enduring relationships

WE have all heard that line from melancholic social media posts and popular romcoms – “It was the right person, just the wrong time.” Few sentences capture the bittersweet nature of love quite so perfectly. But what does that really mean and more importantly, does timing truly matter as much as we think when it comes to enduring love? The answer, according real-life stories, is a resounding yes. Relationships are not just about compatibility, it is also about readiness. And sometimes, no matter how dazzling the connection, life’s circumstances mean things just do not align. But here is the silver lining: understanding the power of timing can transform not only how we approach love but how we grow as individuals.

Myth of perfect timing vs reality of readiness It is tempting to imagine love as an unstoppable force, something that can bulldoze through any obstacle if it is “meant to be”. Romantic films and novels often fuel this idea, leading us to believe that love conquers all. But in reality, relationships need more than chemistry to thrive. They require two people who are emotionally available, mentally prepared and aligned in their life goals. Sometimes, people meet someone wonderful when they are simply not in a position to maintain a healthy relationship. It can be due to career pressures, personal struggles or even healing from past heartbreak. In other words, the “right person” may appear at a time when we are not yet the “right partner”. Growth One of the lesser-discussed truths of successful relationships is that individual growth is key. If one or both people are still figuring out who they are or grappling with unresolved issues, even the strongest connection can buckle under the weight of unmet needs or

misaligned priorities.

Courage to walk away for now One of the hardest decisions anyone can make is walking away from a relationship that feels almost right. It requires immense strength to prioritise your personal path over the comfort of companionship, especially when emotions run deep. But choosing growth over clinging to something mistimed can ultimately be the kindest thing you can do for yourself and your partner. It is really just not about giving up on love but recognising that the strongest relationships are built on a foundation of two whole, self-aware individuals. Reconnecting or moving on? Of course, the question lingers if it is the “right person, wrong time”, is there always a chance to reconnect later? Sometimes, yes. Life has a way of circling back but it is important to let go of the idea that every love deserves a second act. Holding onto the hope of reunion can keep you tethered to the past, making it harder to fully embrace the present. The healthier mindset is to focus on your own journey, trusting that whether you reconnect with that person or meet someone new, you will be in a stronger place for having waited until you

are ready.