Ready, set, explore

EMBARKING on a campervan journey through the stunning landscapes of New Zealand is a dream for many adventurers. But before you hit the road, it is important to pack wisely. From navigating diverse terrains to enjoying spontaneous detours, having the right gear can make all the difference.

Here are the top seven tips to make your campervan trip in New Zealand as comfortable and enjoyable as possible.

Pack smarter, travel lighter

When packing for your campervan trip, opt for soft luggage bags instead of hard suitcases for easy storage in your campervan. These are more flexible and easier to store in your campervan, maximising space.

Keep your belongings such as clothing and toiletries organised and maximise space in your campervan with compression cubes. These handy organisers help streamline your packing process and make it simpler to find items as you go.

Campground essentials

Campers need lightweight, fast-drying microfibre towels to stay fresh in New Zealand’s diverse landscapes. Flip flops or jandals as they are known in Kiwi slang, are handy to have for trips to communal campground bathrooms.

Bring a torch if you use campground restrooms instead of your campervan toilet. Be sure to bring collapsible chairs to relax outdoors and enjoy New Zealand’s stunning scenery.

If you are planning on cooking on the go, a portable stove is a must-have item for preparing meals while enjoying your campervan adventure. You should include a fire blanket in your kit to put out small fires while cooking or camping. Additionally, first aid kits are necessary for travel emergencies to provide immediate care and protect everyone.

Lastly, keep your electronic devices charged with portable power banks or a solar charger, especially when you are away from electrical hookups. These essentials will prepare you for an unforgettable trip through New Zealand’s stunning scenery.