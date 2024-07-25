Event involves some 30 Buddhist monks from Nepal, India and Bhutan

ABOUT 30 Buddhist monks from Nepal, India and Bhutan have gathered for the Malaysia Grand Tripitaka Recital Initiative 2024 to recite 105 volumes of Tripitaka for

15 days until this Sunday at the Berjaya Times Square Hotel. The monks or Sangha members, are from different schools of Tibetan Buddhism: Nyingma, Sakya, Kagyu, Gelug and Jonang. These monks are led by Khenpo Pema Dorje Rinpoche from Namdrolling monastery in South India and Khenpo Khonchock Namgyal Rinpoche from Pal Biru Monastery Nangchen in Qinghai, Tibet. Tripitaka means triple basket, a traditional term for the ancient collections of Buddha’s sacred scriptures. The Tripitaka, or Kangyur in Tibetan, is considered a holy book of Buddhism. The Tripitaka contains the entire collection of words and teachings of Buddha, compiled in 108 volumes and divided into three categories: Sutra Pitaka, Vinaya Pitaka and Abhidhamma Pitaka.

Sacred texts According to the Buddhist scripture, “In the future, at the time of degeneration, Buddha will be manifested in the form of

sacred texts.” As such, Tripitaka recitals are performed when faced with major obstacles or to prevent terrible things from taking place and the consistent recitals alleviates negativity and in return, gives joy and happiness. On Monday, the Manhattan V room was serene and peaceful but a

high level of energy could be felt throughout the event as the

monks recited Tripitaka with undivided attention. The monks in their signature maroon and yellow robes sat together on a raised stage with beautiful illustrations as the backdrop and

read the sacred text without pause for two hours. Sounds of conchshells and traditional Tibetan music instruments filled the air during the last hour of the recital During a short break, the two monks spoke through a local Buddhist nun and translator

Dr Tenzin Dadon, who shared reading and attending the recitation of Kangyur is important.