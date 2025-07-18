Reflections of rest

There is an unspoken elegance to a well-designed bedroom – sunlight softly filtered through curtains, thoughtfully chosen textures, and curated calm in every corner.

But beneath the visual harmony lies something more subtle yet far more powerful: the invisible flow of energy.

In the world of feng shui, it is this flow, known as qi, that determines whether a room soothes the spirit or quietly stirs unrest.

And one of the most common disruptions to this flow? A mirror facing directly towards the bed.

It is a placement mistake that appears in even the most beautifully styled homes. The mirror, often full-length and framed in marble or brass, is typically placed at the foot of the bed out of convenience or symmetry. But in feng shui, that choice carries weight.

A mirror positioned to reflect the bed is believed to bounce energy directly back to the sleeping body, creating a sense of unease, mental overactivity, and emotional restlessness.

Why does this matter?

Because the bedroom is the one space where we are at our most vulnerable – physically and energetically. We rest, dream, process, and heal here. Mirrors, by their nature, are highly active objects. They multiply, reflect, and stimulate movement.

When they directly face the bed, they generate what classical practitioners call sha qi – harsh or cutting energy that can lead to disrupted sleep, heightened stress and even conflict in relationships.

You may not consciously notice it, but your body does. People often report poor sleep, unsettling dreams, or waking with tension they cannot quite explain. And time after time, the culprit is the mirror – quietly reflecting energy throughout the night.