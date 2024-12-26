Retail buzz

Exciting new experiences await shoppers

MALAYSIA’s retail landscape continues to evolve with the launch of several notable outlets, each offering unique experiences and exclusive opportunities for consumers. These new openings cater to a wide range of interests, from tech enthusiasts and fashion lovers to families and avid Lego builders. U Mobile at IOI City Mall, Putrajaya U Mobile’s new retail store at IOI City Mall, Putrajaya, marks a progress in the telco’s efforts to bring its services closer to customers in one of Malaysia’s most vibrant locations. Designed to offer an engaging experience, the outlet provides a comprehensive range of products and services to meet the needs of both new and existing subscribers. Adding to the excitement, until Dec 31, customers signing up for select postpaid plans at the new store can enjoy a rebate of up to RM180, limited to the first 200 sign-ups. This initiative sees U Mobile rewarding its subscribers while enhancing convenience and accessibility, in line with its vision of transforming the customer experience.

Skechers at Mid Valley Megamall Skechers has reopened its newly renovated outlet at Mid Valley Megamall, offering a spacious and modern shopping environment that reflects the brand’s dedication to style and comfort. Spanning 3,948 square feet, the revamped outlet provides an enhanced shopping experience with sleek interiors, improved layout and expanded sections for men, women and children. Customers can now explore a wider selection of Skechers’s signature footwear and apparel, ranging from performance-driven collections to stylish everyday wear. Designed to cater to diverse needs, the outlet invites visitors to enjoy an enjoyable shopping journey while experiencing the latest trends and innovations from Skechers.

Oh!Some at Berjaya Times Square Earlier this month, trendy global retail brand Oh!Some opened its newest store at Berjaya Times Square, Kuala Lumpur, offering over 10,000 curated products from around the world. Renowned as a “Global Purchase” destination, Oh!Some features an impressive selection of beauty and skincare products from China, Japan and Korea, an array of global snacks and beverages, Japanese stationery and popular Southeast Asian brands. Adding to its appeal, the store has a long-term partnership with Disney, showcasing exclusive merchandise featuring beloved characters such as Stitch, Donald Duck and Pixar collections. With open-shelf trials for beauty and skincare products, Oh!Some ensures a personalised shopping experience where customers can confidently try before they buy.

Golden Concept Pavilion, Kuala Lumpur Swedish luxury lifestyle brand Golden Concept has made its debut in Malaysia, bringing premium Apple Watch and iPhone cases to Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. Renowned for its craftsmanship and opulence, the brand offers a stunning range of designs, including gold-plated finishes and options enhanced with leather or carbon fibre. Additionally, the boutique features the exclusive Mansory collaboration, limited to just 200 pieces, priced at RM13,000 each. Golden Concept’s Malaysian launch aligns with its global expansion strategy, offering personalised luxury experiences and eco-conscious innovations.