Return of Hedwig and the Angry Inch

REPRISING their roles as the iconic Hedwig in the much-acclaimed musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch are Jeon Dong-suk , Cho Jung-seok and Yoo Yeon-seok, marking the 14th season of this enduring production that first premiered in South Korea in 2005.

Renowned for its 13-season legacy, the musical unfolds the journey of Hedwig Robinson, an East German rock star navigating a path to self-discovery and purpose through music.

This season promises a heightened experience, embracing innovative stage elements such as dynamic set designs, enhanced visualisations and live streaming during performances.

A notable return is the revival of the lively interaction between the performers and the audience, a distinctive feature that was absent in the previous season due to the pandemic.

Dong-suk will also be embodying the role of Hedwig. Dong-suk, returning after an eight-year hiatus, brings with him a wealth of experience, having portrayed Hedwig since 2006.

His character interpretation, expressive prowess and agility have consistently captivated audiences. Yeon-seok, returning after seven years, was previously impressed with his meticulous acting and exceptional singing in 2017.

Expressing both nervousness and excitement, he anticipates portraying a more mature and diverse Hedwig this time.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch, with the book written by John Cameron Mitchell and music and lyrics by Stephen Trask, first premiered off-Broadway in 1998, then played on the West End in 2000 and Broadway in 2014.

Some of its accolades include the Obie Award, the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical and the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.

It has been adapted into a movie of the same title, released in 2001, and starring musical director Mitchell in the titular role along with actors Andrea Martin, Michael Pitt and Miriam Shor.

The musical was first staged in South Korea in 2005. It most recently opened in 2021 and the upcoming 2024 production marks its 14th run in Seoul.

The musical is scheduled to run from March 22 to June 23 at the Charlotte Theatre in Lotte World, Seoul. This season of Hedwig and the Angry Inch is sure to present an amazing theatrical experience for both returning fans and newcomers alike.