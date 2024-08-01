Revolutionising live music

KUALA LUMPUR’S creative artist booking specialists, HMG, have initiated a musical revolution with the introduction of their groundbreaking Jumpstart Universe concert series.

The inaugural event, Jumpstart Festival, is slated for Feb 2 and 3, offering not just a traditional music festival but a transformative live music experience at the MIECC (Mines International Exhibition and Convention Centre), Seri Kembangan.

Beyond a mere festival, the Jumpstart Universe series serves as a dynamic platform for both local and international artists, blending diverse genres to craft an immersive experience.

The debut installment kicks off with an exhilarating showcase of electronic dance music (EDM), featuring a thoughtfully curated lineup.

The festival will pulsate with energy from homegrown heroes like Chuckies and Whackboi, Sherry Alyssa and Vgene, culminating in a headlining performance by international sensation Markus Schulz.

The ticketing structure underscores a commitment to accessibility, offering various phases and price points. Early birds can secure general access for RM99, while VIP tickets are priced at RM299 for both days.

Attendees will also receive a complimentary t-shirt, aligning with the festival’s goal of uniting audiences and music lovers.

In a nod to community support, the festival extends a helping hand to local food vendors affected by recent event cancellations, providing free or discounted rental spots.

The festival proudly boasts sponsorship from Drinme, Malaysia’s fruity jelly drink brand, showcasing a dedication to supporting cultural and artistic endeavours locally.

HMG collaborates with Heavyweight Entertainment Asia for event management, promising a harmonious blend of innovation, creativity and flawless execution. Local companies, GFG Group and Kumpool - join as accommodation and mobility partners, elevating the overall festival experience.