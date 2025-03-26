  1. Entertainment & Lifestyle

Rise of nail rings

Adaptable accessory that complements every occasion, from everyday wear to festive celebrations

Yasmin Zulraez
A close-up of nail rings in their purest form, ready to be styled your way. – PIC FROM AYESHANAILSA close-up of nail rings in their purest form, ready to be styled your way. – PIC FROM AYESHANAILS

NAIL rings are revolutionising the fashion scene, merging the sophistication of jewellery with the creativity of nail art. These stylish accessories are designed to fit over your fingertips, offering a unique alternative to traditional manicures. Their true charm lies in their practicality, perfect for those who want a fashionable look without the long-term commitment of nail polish or acrylics.

For Muslim women, nail rings provide an especially thoughtful solution. Traditional nail polish and acrylic nails create a barrier that prevents water from reaching the skin during wudu (ablution), an essential practice before prayer. Nail rings, however, are easily removable, allowing for effortless transitions between style and spiritual observance, making them ideal during Ramadan or daily prayers.

However, nail rings are not just for religious purposes. Their practicality and versatility make them a must-have for everyone. Whether you are a professional restricted by workplace regulations, a creative individual who loves switching up looks or someone who simply appreciates hassle-free fashion, nail rings are designed for you.

$!Blue-beaded nail rings brings a serene and stylish aesthetic. – PIC FROM BHAVYARAMESH
Blue-beaded nail rings brings a serene and stylish aesthetic. – PIC FROM BHAVYARAMESH

Fashion that works for you

What sets nail rings apart is how they blend fashion with everyday practicality. Designed for “on-and-off” wear, they give you the freedom to flaunt glamorous nails without the inconvenience of adhesives or salon visits. Simply slip them on when you want to elevate your look and remove them just as quickly when you need to get practical.

This flexibility is a game-changer for professionals like musicians, chefs or healthcare workers who cannot maintain manicures during work hours. For frequent travellers, nail rings are compact, easy to carry and perfect for quick style transformations on the go.

$!These metallic nail rings radiate sophistication, proving that luxury can be wearable.– PIC FROM BHAVYARAMESH
These metallic nail rings radiate sophistication, proving that luxury can be wearable.– PIC FROM BHAVYARAMESH

Balancing faith and fashion

For many Muslim women, maintaining stylish nails while adhering to religious practices can be challenging. The wudu process requires water to touch every part of the hands, which standard nail polish can block. Nail rings elegantly solve this issue by offering stylish, removable options that do not compromise spiritual needs.

During Ramadan or Raya celebrations, when looking and feeling your best is part of the occasion, nail rings add a touch of sophistication without the worry of interrupting prayer times. They symbolise a harmonious blend of faith and fashion, proof that spiritual observance and self-expression can go hand in hand.

$!These vibrant spectrum of nail rings shows individuality and colour. – PIC FROM BHAVYARAMESH
These vibrant spectrum of nail rings shows individuality and colour. – PIC FROM BHAVYARAMESH

Designs for every occasion

Nail rings come in an array of designs, from minimalist bands perfect for subtle elegance to bold, intricate patterns for statement-making looks. Made from durable materials like stainless steel, silver and alloy, these rings are built to last.

Many designs feature adjustable sizing, ensuring a secure fit for all finger shapes without compromising comfort. For those who want a bit of extra sparkle, some collections include gemstone accents. With such diverse styles available, it is easy to find nail rings that match your personality, mood, or occasion.

$!Gracefully holding a pear, adorned with rainbow nail rings is a blend of style and artistry. – PIC FROM BHAVYARAMESH
Gracefully holding a pear, adorned with rainbow nail rings is a blend of style and artistry. – PIC FROM BHAVYARAMESH

Brands embracing nail ring trend

Several brands are leading the way in popularising nail rings, offering unique designs that cater to different preferences:

• Ayesha Nail Rings

Handcrafted with faith and fashion in mind, Ayesha’s collection is designed to be easily removed before prayer, making them ideal for Muslim women who want to stay stylish without compromising religious practices.

• Bhavya Ramesh’s Silver Nail Rings

Made from sterling silver, these rings are for those who appreciate refined elegance and individuality. Bhavya Ramesh’s designs break away from the notion that nail rings are reserved for the elite, encouraging everyone to express their style.

• Wudu Nail Rings

Focused on providing practical solutions for the modern Muslim woman, Wudu Nail Rings offer easy, adhesive-free application and removal, aligning perfectly with the requirements of wudu without sacrificing style.

While these brands bring unique touches to their collections, the growing popularity of nail rings reflects a broader trend: fashion that adapts to modern needs without losing its charm.

Why nail rings are must-haves

Nail rings are not just a passing trend. They represent a shift toward fashion that is adaptable, inclusive and practical. Their reusable nature makes them eco-friendly, offering a sustainable alternative to single-use press-ons or chemical-heavy nail polishes.

They are especially appealing to those with busy schedules. For professionals, they provide a polished look when needed without the commitment of a full manicure. For fashion lovers, they offer endless possibilities to experiment with designs and styles.

$!Meeting the mysterious allure of a black crab, it strikes fusion of elegance and nature. – PIC FROM BHAVYARAMESH
Meeting the mysterious allure of a black crab, it strikes fusion of elegance and nature. – PIC FROM BHAVYARAMESH

Embrace nail ring revolution

Nail rings are a symbol of modern, adaptable fashion. Whether you are dressing up for Raya, heading to work, or preparing for a night out, nail rings add a sophisticated touch with unmatched convenience.

Their ability to complement both everyday wear and special occasions makes them a versatile addition to any jewellery collection. As fashion evolves to meet the needs of diverse lifestyles, nail rings stand out as a stylish solution that does not force you to choose between practicality, spirituality and expression. This advancement proves that you can have it all: style, convenience and meaning, right at the tip of your fingers.