Violet Lim shares her story as she strives to make mark in fashion, entertainment after competition wins

Lim aims to follow in the footsteps of mentor Chia. — PICS BY ADAM AMIR HAMZAH/THESUN

FOR as long as she could remember, Violet Lim Chiew Pyng has always dreamt of a career as a fashion model. Like many young women, the 24-year-old Klang native was drawn to the creative and artistic aspect of being a model. “As a model, you get to bring a designer’s vision to life and showcase their artistry. I also love how fashion has the power to transform, allowing for different looks, personas and styles,” said Lim during an exclusive interview. Her passion led to her participation in I Am Model Search (IAMS) Malaysia 2024 upon graduating from the Amber Chia Academy. Not only was she crowned its winner, but Lim also proceeded to represent Malaysia at IAMS International 2025, winning the title!

Fresh from her victory, Lim spoke with theSun about her triumphant journey and plans moving forward. How did you discover IAMS International 2025? I found out about the competition because the organiser (Faiz Noh) reached out to me. He asked me whether I would be interested in signing up for IAMS Malaysia 2024, which is the national edition. After researching, I decided to participate and finished as the grand winner of IAMS Malaysia 2024. Then I had the opportunity to represent Malaysia on the international stage, which is IAMS International 2025. What are the routines and preparations that led to your victory? Preparation was key. There were three main costumes I needed to prepare for the competition, which were traditional costumes, a silk dress and a blue evening gown.

Before the competition, I also trained as much as I could during my free time. I had a catwalk coach who I trained with weekly to improve my posture, poses, facial expression and catwalk. All this to improve my presence on stage. Skincare and fitness were also important. Other than that, I also worked on my mental strength by maintaining a positive mindset. What were some hurdles that made the experience difficult? I would say the pressure to constantly be at my best. Competing on an international level and surrounded by other contestants made me doubt myself a lot. So managing nerves and confidence was something I had to work on.

Also, the long hours of rehearsals and back-to-back activities are mentally and physically draining. But I kept reminding myself why I was there and I pushed through. What memories from the competition will you hold on to? Meeting all the contestants there. It was special that we got to share our experiences and stories with each other. We also shared a lot of laughs and memories beyond the competition. But the memory I will cherish the most is the moment I stepped onto the final stage and was announced the winner. All my hard work led to that moment. Do you hope for your victory to kick-start any future endeavours? Certainly. I hope to be able to use this title and experience to further my career in entertainment. Hopefully, it will bring more hosting, acting and collaborations. I hope to mentor aspiring models too because I want to inspire others to chase after their dreams.