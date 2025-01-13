LEGENDARY drummer and co-founder of rock band Beyond, Yip Sai Wing is bringing his “You & Me Concert Tour” to Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting on March 22, starting at 6pm.

As a founding member of Beyond, Yip helped craft some of the most unforgettable classics in rock history, including Boundless Oceans, Vast Skies, Glorious Years, Truly Love You and Like You. After embarking on a solo career in 2001, Yip has continued to captivate audiences with his music, performing at different countries for over two decades.

The “You & Me Concert Tour” promises to be an unforgettable night filled with nostalgia and inspiration. Yip will perform the tour’s theme song You & Me, along with a selection of timeless Beyond hits and his own personal works.

Speaking about the theme of the tour, Yip shared his reflections in a post-pandemic world: “There are countless connections between people. Only through mutual care can we overcome difficulties together.”

With this message, he hopes to use the power of music to bring people together, spread positivity and inspire unity.

Adding to the excitement of the evening is the inclusion of special guest Gao Jin, a renowned singer for his hits My Good Brother and There Are Too Many People, as well as the composer of the iconic song We Are Different.

Rising to fame in 2006 with his viral hit Tears Flow Listening to Love Songs, Gao won the Sprite Music Chart’s Best New Artist of the Year award in 2007.

Over the past decade, he has released over 20 albums and EPs. His heartfelt music and compelling performances are sure to make this concert an even more memorable experience for fans. This concert also marks a celebration of Beyond’s extraordinary 40-year legacy and both Yip and Gao’s individual music journey. Fans can expect a powerful retrospective that revisits youthful dreams and celebrates decades of music that have shaped and inspired multiple generations.

Tickets for the “You & Me” Concert Tour go on sale at noon on Friday. Prices range from RM168 to RM588.