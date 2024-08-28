Runway of innovation, elegance, empowerment

Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week 2024 showcase celebrates diversity, confidence

This year’s event brought together diverse influences from beauty, culinary indulgence and automotive design. – PIC COURTESY OF PEUGEOT/KITWOO

KUALA Lumpur Fashion Week (KLFW) 2024 once again set the stage for a celebration of fashion, in which creativity, innovation and empowerment took centre stage. This year’s event brought together diverse influences from beauty, gastronomic indulgence and automotive design, showcasing the dynamic interplay between fashion and these industries. Among the highlights were presentations by L’oreal Paris, Magnum and designer Kit Woo, each contributing uniquely to the event’s vibrant narrative.

Message of empowerment L’oreal Paris, a brand synonymous with beauty and self-worth, continued its partnership with KLFW by presenting the Walk Your Worth runway event. Featuring 23 inspiring women from Malaysia and Singapore, the event celebrated strength, confidence and diversity. The Walk Your Worth runway was a visual representation of the brand’s tagline Because You’re Worth It. Since its inception in 1971, this phrase has inspired countless women to believe in their worth, regardless of age, background or circumstances. The runway show at KLFW 2024 brought this message to life, highlighting the journeys of women who have made significant contributions in fields as diverse as science, technology, engineering and mathematics, social activism, entrepreneurship, sports and motherhood. Each woman who walked the runway brought her unique story of perseverance and achievement, demonstrating that self-worth is a universal and multifaceted concept. By blending traditional elegance with modern innovation, L’oreal Paris reinforced its message to inspire and uplift women everywhere, encouraging them to recognise and celebrate their worth. As the faces of the Women Of Worth initiative, these women join a growing community dedicated to celebrating diversity, innovation and empowerment. This initiative stands as proof of the enduring impact of recognising and valuing each woman’s story, inspiring others to do the same.

Where indulgence meets style Magnum, a brand synonymous with luxury and pleasure, made its stylish debut at KLFW 2024 by collaborating with local designer brands Shals and Tact. This partnership brought together the worlds of indulgence and high fashion, resulting in a runway presentation that was as deliciously decadent as it was visually stunning. The collaboration between Magnum and these homegrown brands was a celebration of creativity and elegance, with each design inspired by the rich and indulgent flavours of Magnum ice creams. The result was a collection that captured the essence of the brand: a fusion of indulgence, style and sophistication. Shals, known for its sleek and comfortable designs and Tact, celebrated for its minimalist approach, both rose to the occasion, translating Magnum’s adventurous spirit into fashion. For Shals, the collaboration was an opportunity to explore new dimensions of style, infusing Magnum’s decadent flavours into its designs. The result was a collection that pushed the boundaries of fashion, blending comfort with elegance in a way that also seeks to wow the audience. Tact, on the other hand, embraced Magnum’s dedication to pleasure by incorporating minimalist designs that were bold and refined, reflecting the ice cream brand’s philosophy of indulgence without compromise. The partnership between Magnum and KLFW was a celebration of the senses. By merging the worlds of fashion and culinary indulgence, Magnum created a unique sensory experience that delighted attendees, reflecting the brand’s commitment to quality and creativity. The preview of Magnum’s upcoming flavour Magnum Mango Yoghurt Parfait added an extra layer of excitement to the event, promising a refreshing and indulgent treat that complemented the luxurious fashion on display.

Fashion with avant-garde vision Kuantan-born designer Woo brought his avant-garde vision to KLFW 2024, redefining the boundaries of fashion with a collection inspired by the sleek lines and contemporary aesthetics of the Peugeot 408. Woo’s showcase was a masterclass in innovative design, in which bold patterns, dynamic shapes and sustainability took centre stage. Woo’s collection, titled Torn, drew inspiration from horror movies and video game characters, exploring the idea of beauty derived from the unconventional. The collection emphasised bold patterns and a mix of textures, echoing the fluid lines and dynamic shapes of the Peugeot 408. Woo’s genius for cutting and draping fabric was evident in every piece, with each design challenging traditional notions of fashion while staying true to his identity of gender fluidity and dualism. The collaboration between Woo and Peugeot was a synergy of fashion and automotive design, both of which demand a deep understanding of aesthetics, ergonomics and cutting-edge technology. Woo’s collection highlighted this synergy, showcasing how two seemingly different industries can influence and enhance each other. The result was a visually striking collection that captivated the audience and challenged perceptions of what fashion can be. Beyond aesthetics, Woo’s sustainability focus was a key theme of his KLFW 2024 collection. By minimising fabric waste and using high-quality, responsibly sourced materials, Woo demonstrated fashion can be innovative and environmentally conscious. This sustainability element extended beyond the runway, serving as a reminder that the future of fashion lies in mindful, responsible design. The partnership between Woo and Peugeot was a cultural moment that opened new possibilities for creative collaboration. By blending Malaysian ingenuity with French elegance, Woo and Peugeot showcased a future, in which the boundaries between industries are blurred and creativity knows no limits. This partnership also served as an inspiration for the next generation of designers, encouraging them to think outside the box and redefine what is possible in fashion.