Sabahan filmmaker wins big

PHOTOGRAPHIC and digital imaging solutions provider Canon Malaysia recently concluded its Canon Short Film Contest 2023, celebrating the works of 30 exceptional Malaysian filmmakers.
Themed around “Harmony in Diversity”, the contest invited aspiring creative talents to embark on a narrative journey in appreciation of the rich tapestry of Malaysian cultures.
A panel of distinguished industry experts, including Chew Han Tah, Indra Che Muda Redzuan and Raja Mukhriz, assessed submissions based on their creativity, storytelling, technical skills and overall impact.
During the prize-giving ceremony on Nov 17, Canon Marketing Malaysia President and Chief Executive Officer Shunji Yoshikai explained that the contest was a depiction of Canon’s kyosei philosophy of individuals from different parts of life working together for the common good by providing a platform for filmmaking aspirants to showcase Malaysia’s cinematic artistry.
“The contest is a testament to the incredible talent and creativity of Malaysian film visionaries. We are proud to have played a role in supporting and fostering a new wave of Malaysian film talents,” added Canon Marketing Malaysia Image Communication Business Division Director Hunter Zhang.
The three grand prize winners were Mohamad Syafiq Aiman Norhisham for the smartphone category, Lau Lih Han for the college and university category and Anwar Johari Ho for the camera category.
For his winning submission, Don’t Get Too Close to That Edge, Anwar walked away with sponsored prizes and a new EOS R5C camera.
Capturing a traditional dancer’s relentless pursuit of perfection that pushed her to physical and emotional limits, Anwar’s film was praised by the judges for its creativity, storytelling and technical merits.
Over the edge
Having won the grand prize for the contest, Anwar is grateful that the jury acknowledged his film from Sabah.
Speaking to theSun, Anwar detailed that the short film’s theme came from his own observation of human nature, both internal and external.
“It is a theme I’ve frequently encountered. Following a challenging year personally, I too found myself striving for perfection in my work, seeking meaning in life amid bleak circumstances,” he explained.
The dance, along with the film’s concept came from Sabah, Anwar elaborated.
“The concept emerged during a conversation with my long-time collaborator, Azeezan Danial, who played the instructor’s role. Danial, a professional dance choreographer and rap artiste with the group Isobahtos, shared insights into Tarian Cocos, a dance from Tawau, Sabah.
“This dance, characterised by its Spanish influences and demanding precision in movement and timing, intrigued me. It exemplifies the quest for perfection, requiring dancers to move in perfect sync and harmony.”
As the dust from Canon Short Film Contest 2023 has settled, Anwar will be focusing his talents on a feature length film called Under Foreign Skies and another short film, I’ll Leave You Words, which will begin production next year.
The feature length film will explore a love affair between a Taiwanese woman and a Malaysian man in London, while the short film is something Anwar described as a personal narrative, focusing on the unique connection between a Khmer woman and a Korean man as they find solace in each other’s words.