Sabahan filmmaker wins big

PHOTOGRAPHIC and digital imaging solutions provider Canon Malaysia recently concluded its Canon Short Film Contest 2023, celebrating the works of 30 exceptional Malaysian filmmakers.

Themed around “Harmony in Diversity”, the contest invited aspiring creative talents to embark on a narrative journey in appreciation of the rich tapestry of Malaysian cultures.

A panel of distinguished industry experts, including Chew Han Tah, Indra Che Muda Redzuan and Raja Mukhriz, assessed submissions based on their creativity, storytelling, technical skills and overall impact.

During the prize-giving ceremony on Nov 17, Canon Marketing Malaysia President and Chief Executive Officer Shunji Yoshikai explained that the contest was a depiction of Canon’s kyosei philosophy of individuals from different parts of life working together for the common good by providing a platform for filmmaking aspirants to showcase Malaysia’s cinematic artistry.

“The contest is a testament to the incredible talent and creativity of Malaysian film visionaries. We are proud to have played a role in supporting and fostering a new wave of Malaysian film talents,” added Canon Marketing Malaysia Image Communication Business Division Director Hunter Zhang.

The three grand prize winners were Mohamad Syafiq Aiman Norhisham for the smartphone category, Lau Lih Han for the college and university category and Anwar Johari Ho for the camera category.

For his winning submission, Don’t Get Too Close to That Edge, Anwar walked away with sponsored prizes and a new EOS R5C camera.

Capturing a traditional dancer’s relentless pursuit of perfection that pushed her to physical and emotional limits, Anwar’s film was praised by the judges for its creativity, storytelling and technical merits.