Samsung’s latest premium mid-range offering review

SAMSUNG recently introduced its latest entries in the mid-range smartphone segment, with the Galaxy A55 5G emerging as the more feature-rich and premium offering. Building upon the success of its predecessor, the Galaxy A54, this new release sets a new benchmark in Samsung’s smartphone lineup.
The Galaxy A55 raises the bar with significant enhancements compared with its predecessor. It boasts a larger display, a more powerful chipset, increased RAM in the base configuration and a premium build that combines durability with sophistication.
Despite these upgrades, the Galaxy A55 retains many of the features that made the Galaxy A54 successful, including microSD card support, a high-quality primary camera with a dependable ultrawide shooter, long battery life and IP67-rated durability.
So, without further ado, let us take a closer look at this most recent mid-range offering in greater detail.
Design, built and display
The Galaxy “A” series has maintained a design closely resembling Samsung’s flagship “S” series. However, with the Galaxy A55, there is a noticeable change in design that sets it apart from other Samsung models.
This distinction comes in the form of a bump on the right side of the frame, housing the volume and power buttons. Referred to as the “Key Island”, this feature adds a unique touch to its design and ergonomics.
Moreover, the Galaxy A55 steps up its game by adopting an aluminium frame with a brushed metallic finish, elevating its overall aesthetic appeal. The cameras are perfectly integrated into the glass back, adding to its sleek and modern aesthetic.
The Galaxy A55 features a 6.6-inch Oled display with a flat design, reminiscent of Samsung’s flagship smartphones. While Samsung has hinted at improvements in peak brightness, specific details such as nits and numbers have not been disclosed yet.
The Galaxy A55 retains several key features of its predecessor, these include a 120Hz screen refresh rate for smooth scrolling and swiping, as well as support for HDR10+ video content, ensuring a vibrant and immersive viewing experience.
It is worth mentioning that the device is slightly heavier, coming in at 213g compared to its predecessor’s 202g. This increase in weight may give the device a chunkier feel, but it still renders a comfortable grip and feels solid in the hand.
In terms of durability, the Galaxy A55’s display is built with Gorilla Glass Victus, offering enhanced resistance against scratches and shattering compared with the previous generation Gorilla Glass 5. Also, the device retains its IP67 dust and water resistance rating, providing reliable protection against the elements.
When it comes to unboxing the Galaxy A55, Samsung opts for a minimalist approach. Inside the modest retail box, there are only essentials such as user manuals, a SIM tool and a USB-C to USB-C cable for charging and data transfer. The package does not include a charger.
In terms of colour options, it comes in four vibrant choices – Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Lemon, Awesome Lilac and Awesome Navy.
Device specs
The Samsung Galaxy A55 comes equipped with the latest Android 14 operating system out of the box, overlaid with Samsung’s One UI 6.1 interface, which was first introduced with the Galaxy S24 series.
Powering the device is the Exynos 1480 chipset, a notable upgrade from last year’s Exynos 1390. This newer chipset, based on the 4nm manufacturing process, offers improved performance suitable for everyday use. It also features an eight-core design with 5G support, offering an effortless connection.
In terms of memory capacity, users have three options – 8GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, or 12GB RAM with 256GB of storage. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, ensuring sufficient juice for daily usage. However, the charging speed maxes out at 25W, which may be considered a drawback for some users.
The most recent development in the Galaxy A series is the introduction of “Samsung Knox Vault”, a hardware security chip designed to safeguard sensitive data by storing it separately from the main silicon and memory components. While Knox Vault has been a standard feature in Samsung’s flagship phones for some time, it has been absent from the A series until the release of the A55 and A35.
Other notable features include an in-display fingerprint scanner for enhanced security and stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience. Overall, the Galaxy A55 offers a compelling mid-range package with a sleek design and robust performance, albeit with a few compromises typically associated with mid-range devices.
Camera
The Galaxy A55 maintains a triple camera setup on its rear, similar to Samsung’s premium flagship phones like the Galaxy S24 series. Instead of a third telephoto camera, it retains a macro camera, akin to the 5MP one found on the Galaxy A54.
The other cameras, including the 50MP wide (main) camera and the 12MP ultra-wide camera, remain unchanged from its predecessor. The front-facing selfie camera remains a 32MP unit.
Photo quality is impressive for a midrange device, delivering detailed and sharp images, particularly in daylight. Night time performance is solid, thanks to the dedicated “Night” mode. Meanwhile, video recording capabilities remain consistent with the previous model, with the device capable of recording 2160p@30fps videos with EIS using the main camera. Additionally, the ultrawide unit can record 4K@30fps footage, which is quite a notable feature for a budget phone.
Gaming performance
Gaming performance on the Galaxy A55 is impressive, thanks to its new Exynos chipset. Popular games like PUBG, Call of Duty and E-Football run smoothly on the device, providing an enjoyable gaming experience. However, prolonged gaming sessions may lead to lagging, especially when running at higher display quality settings such as HD and Ultra HD.
Additionally, the device may experience some heat buildup at the back during intense gaming sessions. Despite these minor drawbacks, gaming on the Galaxy A55 remains satisfying, showcasing its versatility beyond its primary intended use.
Final verdict
While it may not outshine some competitors, it still offers a solid package of features. The device impresses with its excellent battery life, sleek premium design and reliable performance, including sustained performance over time.
Overall, despite being a mid-ranger, the Galaxy A55 5G offers a cool and impressive set of features that meet the demands of modern smartphone users.