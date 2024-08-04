Samsung’s latest premium mid-range offering review

SAMSUNG recently introduced its latest entries in the mid-range smartphone segment, with the Galaxy A55 5G emerging as the more feature-rich and premium offering. Building upon the success of its predecessor, the Galaxy A54, this new release sets a new benchmark in Samsung’s smartphone lineup.

The Galaxy A55 raises the bar with significant enhancements compared with its predecessor. It boasts a larger display, a more powerful chipset, increased RAM in the base configuration and a premium build that combines durability with sophistication.

Despite these upgrades, the Galaxy A55 retains many of the features that made the Galaxy A54 successful, including microSD card support, a high-quality primary camera with a dependable ultrawide shooter, long battery life and IP67-rated durability.

So, without further ado, let us take a closer look at this most recent mid-range offering in greater detail.

Design, built and display

The Galaxy “A” series has maintained a design closely resembling Samsung’s flagship “S” series. However, with the Galaxy A55, there is a noticeable change in design that sets it apart from other Samsung models.

This distinction comes in the form of a bump on the right side of the frame, housing the volume and power buttons. Referred to as the “Key Island”, this feature adds a unique touch to its design and ergonomics.

Moreover, the Galaxy A55 steps up its game by adopting an aluminium frame with a brushed metallic finish, elevating its overall aesthetic appeal. The cameras are perfectly integrated into the glass back, adding to its sleek and modern aesthetic.

The Galaxy A55 features a 6.6-inch Oled display with a flat design, reminiscent of Samsung’s flagship smartphones. While Samsung has hinted at improvements in peak brightness, specific details such as nits and numbers have not been disclosed yet.

The Galaxy A55 retains several key features of its predecessor, these include a 120Hz screen refresh rate for smooth scrolling and swiping, as well as support for HDR10+ video content, ensuring a vibrant and immersive viewing experience.

It is worth mentioning that the device is slightly heavier, coming in at 213g compared to its predecessor’s 202g. This increase in weight may give the device a chunkier feel, but it still renders a comfortable grip and feels solid in the hand.

In terms of durability, the Galaxy A55’s display is built with Gorilla Glass Victus, offering enhanced resistance against scratches and shattering compared with the previous generation Gorilla Glass 5. Also, the device retains its IP67 dust and water resistance rating, providing reliable protection against the elements.

When it comes to unboxing the Galaxy A55, Samsung opts for a minimalist approach. Inside the modest retail box, there are only essentials such as user manuals, a SIM tool and a USB-C to USB-C cable for charging and data transfer. The package does not include a charger.

In terms of colour options, it comes in four vibrant choices – Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Lemon, Awesome Lilac and Awesome Navy.