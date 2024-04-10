Sara Landry to headline Pinkfish Countdown 2024

RENOWNED DJ and producer Sara Landry are set to take centre stage as the headliner for Pinkfish Countdown 2024.

Making her highly anticipated Malaysian debut, Landry’s appearance was announced with an exciting reveal to fans, building anticipation for her electrifying performance at Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon on Dec 31.

Joining Laundry on stage will be four international headliners Blasterjaxx, Showtek, Cosmic Gate and Nifra, each bringing their unique sound to create an unforgettable musical journey. This diverse lineup will cover genres from hardstyle and techno to big room and trance, ensuring fans experience the best of EDM as they ring in 2025.

Building on last year’s success, which saw 13,000 attendees dancing through the night to the beats of KSHMR, organisers Hitman Solutions and Happymoon are creating an even more exhilarating sonic journey for Malaysians celebrating the new year.

Representing the local scene, Mr Yang and Nahsyk will perform alongside emerging acts Hades and ZeroFloat, ensuring a night filled with fresh sounds and high energy.