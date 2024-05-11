STARTING from 2025, it will be possible to propose during an intimate dinner in space. On board a space capsule lifted by a stratospheric balloon, lovers will have the opportunity to savour an exceptional meal prepared by a Michelin-starred chef and served by an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered robot.

French event planning and romance consulting agency ApoteoSurprise, which specialised in orchestrating extravagant marriage proposals in Paris, is launching a new service allowing the romantics of tomorrow to ask for their beloved’s hand at an altitude of 35km.

Upon their arrival at the spaceport, a pilot will welcome the couple and invite them to board a spherical and futuristic space capsule equipped with top-notch amenities for their comfort. In the centre of the cabin, a table will be elegantly set, reminiscent of the most refined Parisian restaurants.

The lovers will be introduced to StellarEmbrace, the robot that ApoteoSurprise developed in collaboration with a British startup. Equipped with AI, the robot will adapt to the emotions and desires of the couple, providing a truly unique interaction. From the moment they meet, StellarEmbrace will address the young woman by her name and presenting her with a bouquet of roses, announce that a gourmet dinner for two in space awaits.

Lifted by a helium-inflated stratospheric balloon, the pressurised capsule will then embark on a peaceful two-hour ascent, offering breathtaking 360° views of our planet through its immense windows.

At an altitude of 35km, the space module will be above 99% of Earth’s atmosphere, allowing the couple to gaze at the curvature of the Earth, its blue halo and the total darkness of space. Like only 600 astronauts before them, the lovers will experience the overview effect, a cognitive shift that will redefine their view of the world and connect them to all of humanity.

The woman and her partner will take their seats at the table and for three hours, the robot will serve them a five-course gourmet dinner with wines and champagne specially crafted for the occasion by a renowned French chef with two Michelin stars. A selected playlist will accompany the culinary experience, featuring tracks such as Space Oddity (David Bowie), Across the Universe (The Beatles) or Walking on the Moon (Police).

Just before dessert, StellarEmbrace will playfully interrupt the tasting to inform the man that he has forgotten something important. The robot will promptly bring him a luminous box that a secret code will open. Suddenly, the suitor will remember the code and enter it. The box will split in two, revealing a luxurious case containing an engagement ring. The man will then propose to his beloved, sealing his love in the eternity of space.

A little later, the capsule will begin its slow descent. After a two-hour journey, the betrothed will be back on Earth, discovering that the robot has recorded every moment of their voyage, from their arrival at the capsule to their tender farewells.

This experience costs 750,000 euros (RM3.6 million), which includes private use of the space capsule and a seven-hour flight in the troposphere and stratosphere.

ApoteoSurprise was founded in 2006 by aeronautical engineer Nicolas Garreau, offering 30 turnkey proposal packages online. These include the appearance of Cinderella’s carriage with a magical slipper, a shower of 1,000 roses covering a yacht during a dinner cruise, the sending of a messenger dove to one’s beloved, a limousine tour with a super-bright declaration of love displayed at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, and starting from 2027, a romantic voyage around the Moon. ApoteoSurprise’s extravagant engagements have enchanted over 2,000 lovers in its 18 years of operation, including heads of state, Hollywood actors, television stars or players from the Fifa World Cup.