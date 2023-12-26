Schwarzenegger’s Christmas gifts tradition

RENOWNED actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is spreading the festive joy. Over the weekend, the 76-year-old Terminator star was captured in a video distributing Christmas gifts at the Hollenbeck Youth Center.

The annual tradition, inspired by his initial Christmas in the US as an immigrant, showcases Schwarzenegger’s commitment to bringing holiday cheer to others.

“There is a reason I have been handing out presents at the @hollenbeckyouthcenter in Boyle Heights for over 30 years,” Schwarzenegger said in his caption.

“When I first came to America, my friends at Gold’s Gym were so generous. They took me in during Christmas time and made me feel so happy and included.

“I love being able to give back and see the smiles on the kids’ faces when they get their gifts. Merry Christmas,” Schwarzenegger added.

Reflecting on his initial Christmas experience in the US, Schwarzenegger said in the video: “They gave me Christmas gifts. They had this beautiful Christmas tree and I felt so included here in America, although I was a foreigner. I just came to this country.

“I will never forget that kind of sweetness and kindness and inclusion. I wanted to do the same thing when I had the money. So, this is why for the last 30-something years, I have been coming out here.

“It makes me feel good that I can share the kindness and inspire other people to do the same.”

In the video, Schwarzenegger was seen distributing Christmas gifts to visitors, including families and children, engaging in conversations with them and posing for photos at the centre.