Seeing the future

Datuk Liaw giving speech during the mou signing ceremony. – PIC BY FOCUS POINT
IN a significant stride towards redefining patient care in the optical industry, Focus Point Holdings subsidiary – Focus Point Vision Care Group, has forged a transformative partnership with International Specialist Eye Centre (ISEC).
This move comes as part of Focus Point’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the overall experience and accessibility of eye care services for individuals across Malaysia.
Founded in 1989, Focus Point has established itself as a prominent player in the optical industry, offering a comprehensive range of eye care products and services.
With a mission to provide quality eye care to all Malaysians, the company has built a strong reputation for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.
ISEC on the other hand, is renowned for its expertise in ophthalmology and surgical solutions. Specialising in a wide range of eye surgeries, including cataract surgery, refractive surgery and corneal transplants, ISEC is recognised as a leader in the field of eye care in Malaysia.
The partnership between Focus Point and ISEC aims to leverage the combined strengths of both organisations to deliver an unparalleled level of service and care to patients.
By integrating ISEC’s surgical expertise with Focus Point’s comprehensive eye care services, patients can now benefit from a seamless and holistic vision care journey, from diagnosis to treatment and post-operative care.
The signing of the memorandum of understanding (mou) at the Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between the two entities.
Focus Point CEO Datuk Liaw Choon Liang and ISEC CEO Dr Wong Jun Shyan expressed their shared vision and commitment to raising the standard of eye care in Malaysia through this partnership.
In addition to the partnership with ISEC, Focus Point has also announced a collaboration with EyeMD Associates and Airdoc Technology (HK) Limited.
This collaboration aims to introduce Airdoc’s AI-powered Fundus Interpretation screening service in Focus Point’s retail outlets, providing customers with advanced screening and diagnostic capabilities to assess their eye health and detect potential risks for various chronic diseases.
Through these strategic partnerships and initiatives, Focus Point is not only advancing the field of eye care but also reaffirming its commitment to making quality eye care accessible to all Malaysians.
With a strong focus on innovation, excellence and patient-centric care, Focus Point continues to lead the way in shaping the future of eye care in Malaysia.