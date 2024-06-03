Seeing the future

IN a significant stride towards redefining patient care in the optical industry, Focus Point Holdings subsidiary – Focus Point Vision Care Group, has forged a transformative partnership with International Specialist Eye Centre (ISEC).

This move comes as part of Focus Point’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the overall experience and accessibility of eye care services for individuals across Malaysia.

Founded in 1989, Focus Point has established itself as a prominent player in the optical industry, offering a comprehensive range of eye care products and services.

With a mission to provide quality eye care to all Malaysians, the company has built a strong reputation for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

ISEC on the other hand, is renowned for its expertise in ophthalmology and surgical solutions. Specialising in a wide range of eye surgeries, including cataract surgery, refractive surgery and corneal transplants, ISEC is recognised as a leader in the field of eye care in Malaysia.

The partnership between Focus Point and ISEC aims to leverage the combined strengths of both organisations to deliver an unparalleled level of service and care to patients.

By integrating ISEC’s surgical expertise with Focus Point’s comprehensive eye care services, patients can now benefit from a seamless and holistic vision care journey, from diagnosis to treatment and post-operative care.