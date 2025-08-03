Malaysia hosts trilateral defence meeting ahead of Cambodia-Thailand GBC talks

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin held a trilateral video conference with Cambodian and Thai counterparts to finalise preparations for the upcoming General Border Committee (GBC) meeting.

The session included Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister General Tea Seiha and Thailand’s Acting Defence Minister General Natthaphon Narkphanit.

Mohamed Khaled emphasised Malaysia’s commitment to facilitating peaceful dialogue, stating, “This meeting is an important step in preparing for the Cambodia-Thailand GBC meeting scheduled for August 7 in Kuala Lumpur.

In the spirit of ASEAN, Malaysia is fully committed to supporting an ASEAN-led peaceful resolution process.”

The August 7 meeting will include observers from Malaysia, the US, and China.

Preliminary discussions between Cambodian and Thai representatives are set for August 4–6.

Mohamed Khaled added, “These discussions reflect the commitment of all parties to peaceful negotiation and constructive dialogue.

We hope it will contribute to our shared responsibility to preserve peace and stability in the ASEAN region.”

The GBC talks aim to resolve a border dispute under a ceasefire agreement signed in Malaysia on July 28.

Initially planned for Phnom Penh, Thailand later requested Malaysia as a neutral venue, extending discussions from one day to four. – Bernama