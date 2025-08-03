Fahmi mourns passing of composer Ross Ariffin in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil expressed deep sadness over the death of renowned composer and musician Roslan Ariffin Jamil, popularly known as Ross Ariffin.

The 63-year-old passed away at 5.30 pm yesterday at Rumah Seri Kenangan Cheras, where he had been residing since November last year.

Fahmi shared his condolences in a heartfelt Facebook post, describing Ross as a resilient figure who made significant contributions to Malaysia’s music industry.

“Uncle Ross was a composer who contributed greatly to the local music scene,” he wrote.

The minister also recalled meeting the late artist multiple times, noting his strength in overcoming life’s challenges.

Ross Ariffin composed songs for several top Malaysian artists, including Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Ning Baizura, Jaclyn Victor, and Fauziah Latiff.

His struggles had earlier drawn Fahmi’s attention, leading the minister to assist him in securing housing under the People’s Housing Project (PPR).

The burial is expected to take place this morning. – Bernama