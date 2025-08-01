M’sian woman warns fresh grads not to settle for “undignified” salaries

ENTERING the workforce as a fresh graduate can be both overwhelming and discouraging, especially when faced with low salary offers and unrealistic job expectations.

A Malaysian woman recently took to Threads to remind fresh graduates not to settle for just any job—especially those that do not offer a “dignified” salary.

According to her post, she was working in her hometown, allegedly located in Terengganu, as confirmed in the comments section. She added that she resigned after just two months.

An accounting graduate, she shared her experience attending her first job interview for a clerk position. She requested a salary of RM1,800, in line with industry standards, but was allegedly shut down by the employer, who claimed the figure was equivalent to a Kuala Lumpur salary.

In the end, she was allegedly lowballed with a RM1,200 offer — which she accepted.

“I accepted because I was desperate to get a job. It was the worst part of my life,” she said.

In that role, she was reportedly made to handle multiple responsibilities despite her modest pay. These included processing warranty claims and monitoring other staff, even though her official position was that of an office clerk.

“I lost three kilograms in one week. I was very emotional all the time. From then on, I refused to accept such an unjustifiable salary — I know my worth,” she added.

In addition to being underpaid, she claimed she was tasked with duties outside her job scope — such as selling items at events due to company budget cuts — and was allegedly required to pay her own travel expenses, without the option of claiming reimbursement later.

Her story resonated with many who echoed similar struggles faced by young professionals in the job market. One advised fresh graduates to aim for a higher starting salary, so that it would be easier to negotiate future raises when applying to other companies.

Another user alleged that employers in Terengganu offered poor salaries and recommended applying to larger companies such as multinational corporations instead.

Others also shared similar experiences of earning low wages while being forced to juggle various responsibilities.

“I was working at an audit firm in Pahang, earning only RM1,300. Sometimes, I had to deliver items to my former boss’s house and even make tea and serve food. The company was also very stingy with leave,” another user claimed.