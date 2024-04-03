Serenity found

A tranquil oasis redefining wellness in Kuala Lumpur

TheSun recently explored Sakura Spa, previously known as Ossoto Spa, nestled amidst the vibrant energy of Kuala Lumpur. Initially anticipating a standard spa experience, our perception shifted upon entering this haven of rejuvenation and elegance. Offering an extensive array of relaxation amenities such as spa baths, beauty treatment chambers, a fully-equipped gym, and a sumptuous buffet featuring breakfast, lunch and dinner, Sakura Spa transcends conventional spa offerings.

Our journey at Sakura Spa was unparalleled, marked by warm greetings from the attentive staff and a prompt ushering to our designated lockers for a change into more comfortable attire. Each visitor is allotted their own locker, ensuring personal belongings are securely stored. As we began to explore, we were astounded by the diverse array of facilities available, from a mini theatre, playroom, and snooker area to gaming rooms, dedicated spaces for board games, and even karaoke lounges. Notably, acknowledging its commitment to inclusivity, Sakura Spa also provides prayer rooms for Muslim patrons.

Operational round-the-clock, Sakura Spa provides a sanctuary for introspection and relaxation. Skilled masseurs, traditional Chinese medicine practitioners, and beauty therapists offer an extensive range of treatments, including massages, aromatherapy, medicinal therapy and leisure treatments, catering to the needs of weary souls seeking solace from daily pressures. Commencing our journey with a rejuvenating facial lasting 90 minutes, expert beauty therapist Fong Wang guided us through the process with meticulous care. Following this, we indulged in a delectable buffet lunch featuring an array of culinary delights, with the standout being the tantalising chocolate and pandan cake, leaving us craving more.

Transitioning to self-care, we indulged in manicures and pedicures, expertly administered by Sherry, whose impeccable service left us feeling pampered and polished. The highlight of our visit awaited us as we immersed ourselves in the spa’s inclusive facilities. Securing a private jacuzzi, we relished 15 minutes of warmth and relaxation—an experience beyond words, best savoured in person. Venturing into the steam room, we revelled in 10 minutes of intense heat, complemented by refreshing cold towels and water. Embarking on our maiden sauna experience, we couldn’t resist re-enacting iconic movie scenes, thoroughly enjoying the detoxifying effects of the steam.

Concluding our spa journey with a refreshing bath, the attentive staff ensured our comfort and convenience at every turn, providing essential amenities for post-treatment grooming. Our evening continued with a hearty dinner before embarking on the final two activities: lymphatic therapy and terahertz therapy. Though initially intense, lymphatic therapy proved immensely beneficial, thanks to the expertise of the therapist. This therapeutic modality, often likened to “sleep-like static exercise,“ facilitates metabolic processes, toxin elimination, and cellular repair, promoting firmer skin and sculpted bodies.

According to my colleague’s observations, there’s a notable discrepancy in size between the male and female spa areas at Sakura Spa. However, it’s important to clarify that this size difference doesn’t necessarily indicate a bias towards a predominantly male clientele. In fact, it was likely designated this way from the inception of Sakura Spa’s management takeover. At the core of their design decisions, the aim may have been to ensure equal access and comfort for all guests, regardless of gender. Ultimately, Sakura Spa caters to a diverse audience spanning various age groups, implying a broader target demographic beyond any specific gender orientation.

Terahertz therapy, offering a convenient means of enhancing overall health, utilises thermal cycling to boost blood circulation, metabolism, and immune function. Regular sessions not only aid in beautification but also contribute to fat loss and immune system strengthening. While our time constraints prevented us from fully exploring all the facilities Sakura Spa has to offer, we managed to glimpse at several other intriguing spots on our way out.

Among these are numerous entertainment areas catering to both adults and children alike. The presence of dedicated game rooms, including spaces for darts, snooker, and video games. These amenities are particularly advantageous for young adults seeking leisure activities to unwind and rejuvenate during their visit.

Moreover, the inclusion of a kids’ playroom underscores Sakura Spa’s family-friendly approach, ensuring that guests of all ages have access to engaging and entertaining options tailored to their preferences. By offering a diverse array of recreational opportunities, Sakura Spa fosters an inclusive environment where guests can immerse themselves in various activities suited to their individual interests and desires. This multifaceted approach not only enhances the overall guest experience but also reflects Sakura Spa’s dedication to accommodating the diverse needs and preferences of its clientele.