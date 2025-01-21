THE US film industry's first big gathering since fires devastated Los Angeles, which will begin Thursday at the Sundance festival, where highlights include a glitzy new Jennifer Lopez musical and a dark Benedict Cumberbatch drama.

Hollywood's annual pilgrimage to the Rocky Mountains to premiere the coming year's most-anticipated indie films is taking place in somber circumstances, after the blazes that killed at least 27 people and brought the entertainment capital to a halt.

Festival chiefs held lengthy talks with filmmakers, including those “who lost homes or were displaced” by the blazes, before deciding to press ahead, said Sundance director Eugene Hernandez.

He said organisers heard about the harrowing stories of people running out of their homes, evacuating with their hard drives under their arms to ensure their films survived.

“Everybody to a person just wants to look forward and wants to look ahead. It will be a nice moment of reunion and community.”

Among the 88 features being screened in Utah’s Park City is Rebuilding, about a rancher who loses everything in a wildfire.

“It takes on an added (poignancy), for those who will watch it next week,“ said Hernandez. Josh O’Connor, known for The Crown and Challengers, plays the lead role.

“It is an incredible film and one that we felt was important to show, based on that spirit of resilience. I think it will be a particularly moving one for people to see,“ said Sundance programming director Kim Yutani.

J-Lo musical

A-lister Lopez brings her first film to Sundance, with Kiss of the Spider Woman. From Dreamgirls director Bill Condon, the film is based on the Broadway adaptation of Argentine author Manuel Puig’s famous novel.

Lopez plays Aurora, a silver-screen diva whose life and roles are discussed by two mismatched prisoners as they form an unlikely bond in their grim cell.

While harking back to grand Golden Age Hollywood musicals with its fabulous costumes and Lopez’s “knockout musical performance“, the film is a more dramatic and independent take on the genre, said Hernandez.

Cumberbatch stars in another literary adaptation The Thing With Feathers, based on Max Porter’s experimental and poetic novel about a grieving husband and two young sons.

“It is one of these juicy roles that big actors relish taking a bite out of,“ said Yutani.

Family tragedy and fatherhood are also the themes of Omaha, with John Magaro (Past Lives) delivering an emotional gut punch of a role that could spell awards, according to Yutani.

Elsewhere, Olivia Colman plays a mother taking her non-binary teen to visit their gay grandfather (John Lithgow) in Jimpa. Rapper A$AP Rocky and late-night host Conan O’Brien make up the eclectic cast of mystery If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. And The Bear star Ayo Edebiri teams up with John Malkovich for thriller Opus, about a young writer investigating the mysterious disappearance of a legendary pop star.

Music and politics

Music is also a prominent theme of Sundance's documentary selection, which has launched several of the most recent Oscar-winning non-fiction films.

A new must-see Jeff Buckley documentary features never-before-seen footage from three very important women in his life, including his mother, said Yutani.

Elegance Bratton explores the Chicago roots of house music with Move Ya Body: The Birth of House, while Oscar-winning director Questlove examines funk pioneer Sly Stone in Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius).

Politics will again be prominent. Former New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern is expected in town to promote behind-the-scenes documentary Prime Minister.

The Jinx director Andrew Jarecki explores violence and corruption in the US prison system with The Alabama Solution.

And, days after the Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect, Palestinian-American director Cherien Dabis will unveil her new film All That’s Left of You, which has been given a highly prominent Saturday evening premiere at Sundance’s biggest venue.

“That is not an accident. This is a really special one. I have not seen a film about a Palestinian family told in quite this way,“ said Yutani.

The 2025 Sundance Film Festival will runs from Jan 23 through Feb 2. – AFP