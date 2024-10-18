Sipping up indulgence

Assorted beverages for October moody monsoon

AS Malaysians approach the end of the year, many are bracing themselves for the hot and cold weather. According to MetMalaysia, there will be quite a shift in day-to-night weather conditions. Daytime temperature will hit 32°C or more while heavy rain and strong winds are expected in the evenings. What better way to face the rainy season with appropriate beverages – be it an ice cold concoction to cool down during the day or a piping hot drink to comfort you when its pouring outside in the evenings. Here are some beverages to help you navigate through the monsoon season. Luxurious escape Ice-blended beverages are just delightful. The smooth and creamy ice blended was first created by The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. The original ice blended beverage was invented by a barista in 1987 and as a tribute, Coffee Bean introduced the Chocolate Royale Series with Matcha Chocolate Royale Ice Blended and Matcha Ice Blended. The Chocolate Royale Series is an ultimate decadent, velvety delight and it is more than just a treat – an indulgence with the finest ingredients and a refreshing yet indulgent treat that tantalises the palate. Matcha Chocolate Royals Ice Blended is a sophisticated fusion of flavours with smooth, earthy matcha mixed with cookie crumbs, topped with luscious chocolate-flavoured whipped cream and chocolate drizzle. Another handcrafted beverage Matcha Royale Ice Blended is a combination of premium chocolate and bold coffee, leaving a deeply satisfying taste that lingers after every sip. Both drinks come in small (RM18) and regular size (RM19).

Break-time indulgence Chocolate is loved by children and adults – Kit Kat, a childhood favourite for many, is now drinkable. Nestle Malaysia has launched the first Kit Kat Chocolate Drink with a unique blend of rich cocoa and wafery notes, delivering a velvety, creamy cup of chocolate. Kit Kat, known for its chocolatey and wafery four-finger chocolate bar, has been elevated into a one-of-a-kind beverage that offers a unique and uplifting experience. Every sip will remind us of the familiar taste of Kit Kat chocolates, encouraging you to take a break. Ethically sourced, the beverage is produced with 100% sustainably produced cocoa under the Nestle Cocoa Plan and is manufactured at the Shah Alam factory in Malaysia.

Spilling royal-tea Tea has been an integral part culture of Asian cultures. Originating from the mountains in China, tea was initially consumed by the royals and aristocrates in the 16th and 17th century. Now, the beverage is easily available and affordable but different varieties have different characteristics and notes. Marks & Spencer Luxury Gold Tea is known for its quality. The premium blend is crafted from Fairtrade tea leaves sourced from Kenya, Rwanda and Assam, with rich and satisfying flavour that has been delighting tea lovers for 25 years.

Par-tea with flavours Tea is versatile. It can be drank hot or cold or infused with spice, fruits and flower for a unique flavour. There is a variety of flavours to pick your favourite: from spiced tea such as cinnamon, ginger or cardamom tea to fruit tea such as orange, lemon and berries tea to flower teas such as chamomile or chrysanthemum tea. Whether green to black tea, the popular beverage contains natural antioxidant and is soothing during a cold weather such as the moody, rainy October. Experience diverse flavours with Tea Bouquet Caddies, a collection of curated tea bouquets from Ahmad Tea. Each large-size bouquet comes with distinct characteristics. Tea Bouquet Large offer an assortment of flavours such as the full-bodied English Breakfast and soothing Earl Grey. Its black tea series has a little something for everyone with its Cardomom Spice, Peach & Passion Fruit, Lemon and Lime Twist and Strawberry Sensations. You can also wind down with a earthy cup of the Jasmine Green Tea or Mint Mystique Green Tea. Tea Bouquet Large comes in turquoise tin boxes adorned with floral details, which makes for an ideal gift for the upcoming holiday season.