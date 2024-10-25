Catch up with latest films in cinemas during festive holiday

DEEPAVALI is an exciting occasion for Indian filmmakers as it is a good time to release their movies, taking advantage of the festive holiday. This year, the Festival of Lights falls on a Thursday, which means most individuals will likely be on leave the next day (Friday), allowing for an extended weekend. This also means most families would have time to catch up with the latest movies showing. Every Deepavali, new movies get releases with some films making it big while some suffer losses. Here are some of the upcoming movies that are dropping for the festive season. Singham Again The Singham sequels is a remake of a Tamil movie of the same name, made popular by South Indian actor Suriya. In the Hindi remakes, Ajay Devgan’s mix of action and comedy is much loved by fans. In the third instalment, Bajirao Singham goes on a cross-border mission to save his wife, Avni Singham (Kareena Kapoor) and fans can expect an action galore. Singham Again has a star-studded cast, including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. The movie will show in cinemas on Nov 1.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, a comedy horror film starring Kartik Aaryan with emerging star Tripti Dimri, is expected to hit cinemas on Nov 1, just a day after Deepavali. The first movie is about a foreigner and his wife who purchased a haunted mansion in Kolkata, which they move in into. In the third instalment, a clash takes place between two spirits. Vidya Balan, who played Manjulika in the first movie, reprises the role while the legendary Madhuri Dixit is expected to play the new Manjulika. One of the most anticipated movies after the success of Bhool Bhulaiya 1 (2007) starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan and the 2022 sequel with Karthik Aaryan and Tabu, the makers are expecting a bumper collection at the box office.

Brother Jayam Ravi has been in the news for all the wrong reason with his impending divorce but his next movie Brother, a comedy-drama, seems to have all the right ingredients to make the right headlines. The comedy movie is about a man leaving his hectic city life to find peace in a village. However, the lead character has to face different types of characters in his life when change takes place. Expect heart-tugging scenes as it is an emotional journey of siblings. The film also stars Bhumika Chawla and is expected to be released on the first day of Deepavali.

Amaran A biopic starring popular South Indian actor Sivakarthikeyan. The movie is about a heroic soldier Major Mukund Varadarajan, who died during the Qazipathri Operation of Shopian on April 25, 2014. During the operation, Mukund leads a group of soldiers to fight against Pakistan, which had plans to destroy peace and harmony in Kashmir. The movie, starring Sai Pallavi and Rahul Bose, is expected to release on Oct 31.

Lucky Bhaskar Lucky Bhaskar is a Telugu movie starring Dulquer Salman with Meenakshi Chaudhary. The story, set in the 1980s, is about a mysterious banker and his journey. The movie will also be dubbed in Tamil as fact Dulquer (the son of famous Malayalam actor Mammooty) has a substantial fanbase among Tamil-speaking viewers. The music is headed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.