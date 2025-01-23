Tech to transform your home

STEP into the future of home innovation as leading brands unveil their latest technological marvels designed to transform daily living. From entertainment systems and bathroom fixtures to advanced water heating solutions and sophisticated water purification systems, these cutting-edge products represent the pinnacle of modern home technology. These are some of the most intriguing options available

by brand: Hisense Designed to transform home entertainment with stunning picture quality, cutting-edge technology and exceptional performance, Hisense’s new 4K Laser Cinema PX3-Pro promises an immersive cinematic experience like never before. The PX3-Pro brings together advanced laser projection, Dolby Atmos sound and a host of smart features to deliver an advanced viewing experience. Whether hosting a movie night or gaming with friends, the PX3-Pro offers an ultra-large screen experience without the hassle of traditional projectors or large televisions. Experience vibrant, lifelike colours and sharp details with 4K resolution, powered by a laser light source. The PX3-Pro’s advanced technology ensures a brighter, clearer and more immersive picture. In terms of projection, it can project a stunning screen size of up to 150 inches, offering a cinematic viewing experience. Additionally, despite its large projection size, the compact design of the unit makes it easy to place in any room, creating a versatile solution for home entertainment setups. Complementing the stunning visuals is the built-in Dolby Atmos sound system, delivering room-filling audio that enhances every movie, show or game. With spatial audio technology, the PX3-Pro creates a 3D sound experience that places the audience in the middle of the action. Like most modern technology, the PX3-Pro is packed with smart capabilities, including built-in Android TV, voice control via Google Assistant and access to popular streaming apps such as Netflix, YouTube and Disney+ Hotstar. It also supports wireless connectivity, including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, for easy integration with other devices. Additionally, it features HDMI support for seamless wired connections.

Toto Malaysians can now transform their bathroom experience with Toto’s latest Neorest smart toilet series, setting a new standard in modern bathroom luxury. The collection combines sleek design and cutting-edge technology, featuring conveniences like automatic flushing, hands-free lid operation, adjustable heated seats and Toto’s exclusive eWater+ technology. This innovative feature electrolyses water to create a mist that naturally sanitises the bowl after each use. Each model in the series – RS, AS, LS and the flagship NX – delivers a sophisticated, fully integrated smart toilet experience that is designed to elevate daily routines with precision engineering and award-winning design. Furthermore, the Neorest model also supports eco-friendly water savings through dual-flush options, which allow users to select full or half flushes, minimising water usage without compromising performance. Additionally, Energy-Saving Mode enables users to optimise energy use during periods of low activity, enhancing overall sustainability. The series offers a range of smart toilet models that blend advanced hygiene technology with thoughtful design, each tailored for different preferences and spaces, such as the Neorest RS offering essential features such as automatic lid and flush, a heated seat and Toto’s Tornado Flush and Ewater+ cleaning technology. Meanwhile, the Neorest AS model incorporates ergonomic enhancements and a clean, sophisticated aesthetic, catering to those who value both functionality and style, while the Neorest LS is more luxurious with premium finishes and an advanced remote for custom comfort settings. Finally, as the flagship, the Neorest NX represents the pinnacle of luxury, with an award-winning sculptural design by Yuji Yoshioka that adds artistic elegance to any bathroom. Recognised with a Red Dot Design Award in 2022, the NX integrates all the series’ smart features, plus exclusive sensors that allow precise temperature and airflow control, delivering a fully immersive experience.