STEP into the future of home innovation as leading brands unveil their latest technological marvels designed to transform daily living. From entertainment systems and bathroom fixtures to advanced water heating solutions and sophisticated water purification systems, these cutting-edge products represent the pinnacle of modern home technology. These are some of the most intriguing options available
by brand:
Hisense
Designed to transform home entertainment with stunning picture quality, cutting-edge technology and exceptional performance, Hisense’s new 4K Laser Cinema PX3-Pro promises an immersive cinematic experience like never before.
The PX3-Pro brings together advanced laser projection, Dolby Atmos sound and a host of smart features to deliver an advanced viewing experience. Whether hosting a movie night or gaming with friends, the PX3-Pro offers an ultra-large screen experience without the hassle of traditional projectors or large televisions.
Experience vibrant, lifelike colours and sharp details with 4K resolution, powered by a laser light source. The PX3-Pro’s advanced technology ensures a brighter, clearer and more immersive picture.
In terms of projection, it can project a stunning screen size of up to 150 inches, offering a cinematic viewing experience. Additionally, despite its large projection size, the compact design of the unit makes it easy to place in any room, creating a versatile solution for home entertainment setups.
Complementing the stunning visuals is the built-in Dolby Atmos sound system, delivering room-filling audio that enhances every movie, show or game. With spatial audio technology, the PX3-Pro creates a 3D sound experience that places the audience in the middle of the action.
Like most modern technology, the PX3-Pro is packed with smart capabilities, including built-in Android TV, voice control via Google Assistant and access to popular streaming apps such as Netflix, YouTube and Disney+ Hotstar.
It also supports wireless connectivity, including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, for easy integration with other devices. Additionally, it features HDMI support for seamless wired connections.
Toto
Malaysians can now transform their bathroom experience with Toto’s latest Neorest smart toilet series, setting a new standard in modern bathroom luxury. The collection combines sleek design and cutting-edge technology, featuring conveniences like automatic flushing, hands-free lid operation, adjustable heated seats and Toto’s exclusive eWater+ technology. This innovative feature electrolyses water to create a mist that naturally sanitises the bowl after each use.
Each model in the series – RS, AS, LS and the flagship NX – delivers a sophisticated, fully integrated smart toilet experience that is designed to elevate daily routines with precision engineering and award-winning design.
Furthermore, the Neorest model also supports eco-friendly water savings through dual-flush options, which allow users to select full or half flushes, minimising water usage without compromising performance. Additionally, Energy-Saving Mode enables users to optimise energy use during periods of low activity, enhancing overall sustainability.
The series offers a range of smart toilet models that blend advanced hygiene technology with thoughtful design, each tailored for different preferences and spaces, such as the Neorest RS offering essential features such as automatic lid and flush, a heated seat and Toto’s Tornado Flush and Ewater+ cleaning technology.
Meanwhile, the Neorest AS model incorporates ergonomic enhancements and a clean, sophisticated aesthetic, catering to those who value both functionality and style, while the Neorest LS is more luxurious with premium finishes and an advanced remote for custom comfort settings.
Finally, as the flagship, the Neorest NX represents the pinnacle of luxury, with an award-winning sculptural design by Yuji Yoshioka that adds artistic elegance to any bathroom. Recognised with a Red Dot Design Award in 2022, the NX integrates all the series’ smart features, plus exclusive sensors that allow precise temperature and airflow control, delivering a fully immersive experience.
Toshiba
Toshiba has kicked off 2025 with the roll-out of its latest innovation, the SensTemp Stable Temperature Water Heater, to offer Malaysians a smarter, safer and more eco-friendly home solution.
At the heart of SensTemp is Toshiba’s advanced Stable Temp Smart technology, which supplies shower water at a consistent temperature and allows users to shower at their desired temperature without any fluctuations.
The water heater also adjusts heating power in real-time to maintain stable water temperatures and ensure reliability even during high-demand periods. This innovation not only ensures peace of mind but also supports sustainable living by reducing energy waste.
Additionally, features such as the Hall-Effect Flow Sensor and Water Temperature Sensor detect changes in water pressure and temperature in real time. These sensors work alongside a smart chip that calculates the required heating power accurately, ensuring stable water temperatures and reducing energy waste. For eco-conscious users, the system will intelligently optimise power usage to minimise environmental impact while delivering high-performance heating.
Safety and sustainability are further prioritised with the Water-Electricity Separated Heater. This technology ensures that water never comes into contact with electrical components and the innovative safeguard thoroughly isolates water flow from electric circuitry, reducing risks associated with leakage or electrical faults.
Enhancing everyday convenience, the SensTemp also provides personalisation through versatile multi-mode options such as the Relax Mode to create a spa-like experience, the Sport Mode for muscle recovery and the iTemp Mode.
Coway
The third generation of Coway’s Villaem water purifier has been introduced with the Villaem III, which has a slimmer design and digital panel display that replaces classic knobs.
Designed for large households and families with young children, the Villaem III comes with additional enhanced features, including 48 customisable settings, combining six temperature options and eight volume levels to suit any cup, container or pot. Additionally, it has a larger hot water tank capacity of 2.7 litres, eliminating the waiting time for the water to heat up.
Its advanced filtration system, including the Plus Neo-Sense, RO Membrane and Plus Inno-Sense filters, effectively removes particles, residual chlorides, water contaminants, odours and fine dust.
For added protection, Villaem III’s new UV tank sterilisation system operates for three hours every 12 hours, eliminating bacteria such as E.coli, S.aureus and P.aeruginosa from the ambient water tank and ensuring optimal water quality at all times.
Upgraded from its predecessors, the Villaem III also features an all-new Dual Lock mode, ensuring safety by locking all buttons and protecting toddlers from accidental spills.