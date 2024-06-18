Smells like feminine spirit

SCENT is a timeless tool in the art of leaving lasting impressions. Make a grand entrance by announcing your arrival with hint of the fragrance and leave an olfactory imprint when you leave the room.
A new fragrance will not only give you an extra boost of confidence, but also complement your personality and sense of style. Here theSun has compiled some of the latest fragrances for discerning ladies. Let these fragrances weave a veil of mystique, elegance and sophistication.
Amazonian Rose
Embark on a sensory journey with Herrera Confidential’s latest addition Amazonian Rose, a fragrance that pays homage to the indomitable spirit of Carolina Herrera, the iconic founder of the brand. Inspired by her Venezuelan roots and her journey to conquering the fashion world, Amazonian Rose captures the essence of her vibrant personality and boundless passion.
Drawing from memories of Hacienda La Vega, the Herrera family’s prestigious estate nestled in Caracas, Amazonian Rose evokes the lush beauty of its botanical gardens. Here, the Brownea grandiceps flower, affectionately known as the “Rose of Venezuela”, reigns supreme with its spectacular blooms, mirroring the vivacity and allure of Herrera herself.
Crafted by perfumer Nicolas Bonneville, Amazonian Rose is an olfactory masterpiece that defies convention. Combining the warmth of Guatemalan cardamom with the romance of damask rose and the freshness of passion fruit, this fragrance unfolds like a symphony of floral and tropical notes.
In its base, Amazonian Rose reveals an evocative blend of Mexican copal, paying homage to Latin America’s rich cultural heritage. This resinous accord, infused with myrrh and Arabian incense, adds depth and complexity to the fragrance, capturing the essence of the region’s landscapes and traditions.
Amazonian Rose 100ml Eau de Parfum (RM1,220) by Carolina Herrera is available at Seibu Counter, TRX.
Q Eau de Parfum Intense
The new Q Eau de Parfum Intense by Dolce&Gabbana is a perfume for the strong and decisive woman.
Q Eau de Parfum Intense maintains the top notes of its original counterpart, characterised by the freshness of Sicilian lemons, enhanced by the brightness of the orange and the fervour of jasmine petals.
“In the new Q Eau de Parfum Intense, cherry continues to be the common thread, but turns into a delicious dark cherry with the warmest and deepest accords, mixing with the more feminine and intoxicating side of heliotrope, giving the fragrance a material texture,” explains perfumer Daphne Bugey.
Contrasting with the brighter base of the original Q Eau de Parfum, the sensual ambery accord accentuates the seductive energy of this new version.
The opulence of the new woody ambery fragrance is also expressed through the glass bottle and the juice, characterised by a strong shade that recalls the cherry colour. In continuity with Q Eau de Parfum, the cap depicts a royal crown in gold and red.
Q by Dolce&Gabbana Eau de Parfum Intense is available in 30ml, 50ml and 100ml.
Zouzou
Zouzou is the new opus in the Celine Haute Parfumerie collection, joining 11 perfumes conceived by Celine creative director Hedi Slimane for the launch of the line.
This perfume takes its source from Slimane’s olfactory journal, where the couturier recounts the genesis of this new opus and its name. Youth has been central to Slimane’s work, shaping the silhouette for decades through his photography and fashion designs.
“I called my new perfume for Celine ‘Zouzou’, an affectionate and child-like nickname that appeared in the last century to describe a young woman with short hair,” said Slimane.
In just one perfume, Zouzou distills the image of young women with the lively and sylph-like allure illustrated by 60s icons, characters from movies or from literature. Zouzou brushes the portrait of these heroines and their carefree lightheartedness.
This amber and musk creation awards the lead role to a balmy accord with caramel overtones. Created around benzoin and tonka bean, the fragrance is given the maison’s inimitably chic neo-classic twist. Patchouli and labdanum underline the ambery and elegant character of the accord while musk and vanilla prolong the powdery notes of the trail, a muted signature featured in all Celine’s creations.
Rabanne Fame Intense
More irreverent, mischievous and galvanised than ever, new Fame Intense brings a more addictive incarnation of the original scent.
Crafted with ingredients by globally renowned perfumers Dora Baghriche, Marie Salamagne, Alberto Morillas and Fabrice Pellegrin, Fame Intense is an ode to the dazzling facets of femininity.
This captivating honeyed fusion offers an addictive new woody floral and spicy blend, where solar jasmine brings sparkling luminosity. A unique trio of incense collides with creamy sandalwood for a sensual, enveloping and irresistible fragrance.
Coconut water adds a sun-drenched facet, while vibrant bergamot essence from Italy fuses with bold pink pepper SFE. Ylang-Ylang extract provides rich warmth and lushness, as mineral musk lingers with captivating seduction, amplifying the radiant floral facets. Finally, cedarwood ushers in a distinctive woody, warm and aromatic sensuality.
Rabanne Fame Intense is priced at RM550 for 50ml and RM725 for 80ml (refillable) and is available at Sephora, Isetan, Parkson, Sogo, Aeon and Zalora.
Narciso Rodriguez For Her Musc Nude
Step into a world of elegance with Musc Nude, where each delicate note whispers tales of feminine allure and timeless sophistication.
This enchanting fragrance opens with a symphony of white flowers, their petals unfurling to reveal a heart of tonka beans, enveloping the senses in a sublime embrace. With every spritz, Musc Nude becomes a tribute to the multifaceted nature of womanhood, celebrating strength, sensuality and unabashed femininity.
The Musc Nude is available at RM475 for 50ml and RM625 for 100ml. Experience the epitome of luxury and sophistication with Narciso Rodriguez’s fragrance collection, available in store at major departmental stores nationwide, Sephora and online at Lazada, Zalora and Sephora.