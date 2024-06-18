Smells like feminine spirit

SCENT is a timeless tool in the art of leaving lasting impressions. Make a grand entrance by announcing your arrival with hint of the fragrance and leave an olfactory imprint when you leave the room.

A new fragrance will not only give you an extra boost of confidence, but also complement your personality and sense of style. Here theSun has compiled some of the latest fragrances for discerning ladies. Let these fragrances weave a veil of mystique, elegance and sophistication.

Amazonian Rose

Embark on a sensory journey with Herrera Confidential’s latest addition Amazonian Rose, a fragrance that pays homage to the indomitable spirit of Carolina Herrera, the iconic founder of the brand. Inspired by her Venezuelan roots and her journey to conquering the fashion world, Amazonian Rose captures the essence of her vibrant personality and boundless passion.

Drawing from memories of Hacienda La Vega, the Herrera family’s prestigious estate nestled in Caracas, Amazonian Rose evokes the lush beauty of its botanical gardens. Here, the Brownea grandiceps flower, affectionately known as the “Rose of Venezuela”, reigns supreme with its spectacular blooms, mirroring the vivacity and allure of Herrera herself.

Crafted by perfumer Nicolas Bonneville, Amazonian Rose is an olfactory masterpiece that defies convention. Combining the warmth of Guatemalan cardamom with the romance of damask rose and the freshness of passion fruit, this fragrance unfolds like a symphony of floral and tropical notes.

In its base, Amazonian Rose reveals an evocative blend of Mexican copal, paying homage to Latin America’s rich cultural heritage. This resinous accord, infused with myrrh and Arabian incense, adds depth and complexity to the fragrance, capturing the essence of the region’s landscapes and traditions.

Amazonian Rose 100ml Eau de Parfum (RM1,220) by Carolina Herrera is available at Seibu Counter, TRX.

Q Eau de Parfum Intense

The new Q Eau de Parfum Intense by Dolce&Gabbana is a perfume for the strong and decisive woman.

Q Eau de Parfum Intense maintains the top notes of its original counterpart, characterised by the freshness of Sicilian lemons, enhanced by the brightness of the orange and the fervour of jasmine petals.

“In the new Q Eau de Parfum Intense, cherry continues to be the common thread, but turns into a delicious dark cherry with the warmest and deepest accords, mixing with the more feminine and intoxicating side of heliotrope, giving the fragrance a material texture,” explains perfumer Daphne Bugey.

Contrasting with the brighter base of the original Q Eau de Parfum, the sensual ambery accord accentuates the seductive energy of this new version.

The opulence of the new woody ambery fragrance is also expressed through the glass bottle and the juice, characterised by a strong shade that recalls the cherry colour. In continuity with Q Eau de Parfum, the cap depicts a royal crown in gold and red.

Q by Dolce&Gabbana Eau de Parfum Intense is available in 30ml, 50ml and 100ml.