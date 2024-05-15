Soak in Pangkor’s peaceful vibes

Island is perfect destination for those who want an escape from the hustle and bustle

THE anti-thesis to the revelry and crowded environment of Langkawi, Pangkor Island offers a more sedate and laid-back experience for those who are looking for the ultimate chiill out holiday. It is much more serene with its kampung vibe that seems to make life move in slo-mo. Weary travellers looking for some thing different should check out Pangkor as it offers authentic and simple attractions that are designed to lift spirits without being over-the-top, over-hyped tourist traps. Here are some of the best attractions to check out in Pangkor:

Beach life Pristine sandy white beaches and calm waters is the perfect balm for the harried city dweller. Pangkor has some of the finest beaches in Malaysia and those that visit during off-seasons can have entire stretches of the island’s various beaches to themselves. Choose any one of the beaches to soak up the rays or dive into the ocean to cool off. Popular destinations include the more accessible Teluk Nipah or the slightly more secluded Coral Bay. Whichever the beach, travellers can be almost assured of a picture perfect stretch of beach to evoke the senses. Though the waters of Pangkor Island may not be as crystalline nor sapphire-like blue compared to the islands on the east coast or Borneo, the water is relatively tranquil and clean. It is why there are so many water-related activities around the main island and even the smaller islands.

Due to the peaceful waves and shallow waters, there are numerous activities for kids and even non-swimmers. Those looking for more than generic water splashing and wading, there are spots where water beach activity operators offer different services, such as jet skiing, kayaking, parasailing and more. Along the Pasir Bogak road on the main Pangkor Island’s western side, and to the north of Teluk Nipah, is Coral Beach. Known for its emerald-coloured water, the beach also has water sports for visitors to try such as canoeing, snorkelling, kayaking, jet skiing and even the “banana boat” experience. Visitors can also rent a boat and cruise the waters around Pangkor Island.

Bukit Pangkor Anyone looking for a moderately challenging trek through Pangkor Island jungle with the crosswinds from the sea cooling them, head to Bukit Pangkor. It is a forested hill climb that takes visitors to the island’s highest point at 350 metres. Enjoy the spectacular vista affording a 360 degree view of the island and its surroundings. Those looking for that Insta-worthy photograph will have to make the effort to scale the hill. As the saying goes, “no pain, no gain”.

Chinatown One of the island’s most vibrant and colourful locations, the buildings in Chinatown are surrounded by red-bricked streets and is one of the few locations with a concentration of restaurants. Visitors can also visit the unique Masjid Sungai Pinang Kecil mosque, which is decorated with a mixture of Chinese oriental and Islamic designs. Take note: non-Muslim visitors should visit outside scheduled prayer times.

Dutch Fort Like many parts of Malaysia, Pangkor Island also has a colonial past, even if it is out at sea. The Dutch Fort or Kota Belanda is the bygone remnants of Dutch colonists that sought to control trade in the country back in the late 17th century. The fort also houses a museum that is a treasure trove of historical and cultural information. It showcases artefacts that provide insight into the island’s past and its people, from traditional fishing methods to ancient pottery Be warned though. As a gazetted historical site, tourists are prohibited from vandalising anything on the grounds, as it will open them up to legal recourse.

Pangkor Town The main settlement of the island, Pangkor Town is a window into the laid-back, rustic lifestyle of the islanders. The streets are lined with shops that sell souvenirs, essential items and snacks. Slightly north of the twon, are the island’s fishing villages where the boats leave to sea and return with the freshest of marine produce daily.

Island hopping Though Pangkor Island is the main location, there are smaller satellite islands that orbit it. For those who want to island hop, boats can be taken to any of these islands. The smaller islands are Pangkor Laut Island, Giam Island, Mentagor Island, Simpan Island and Tukun Terindak Island. These islands are known for having different activities, such as diving, fishing and snorkelling among the rich marine life in the waters.